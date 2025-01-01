 Skip to content
POST
/challenge/verify

Verifies the solution to a challenge.

Authorizations

Parameters

Header Parameters

Referer
string

The origin (including the protocol).

Example
https://example.com

Request Body required

Payload

object
apiKey

Specify this if the API key used to generate the payload is different from the authorization API key.

string
payload
required
string

Responses

200

Verification result

object
verified
required
boolean

default

Unexpected error

object
error
required
string
statusCode
number