GDPR Compliant
Captcha and Bot Protection

Secure your data and users with the privacy-first alternative to reCAPTCHA. ALTCHA eliminates tracking, cookies, and fingerprinting, delivering a robust, accessible, and globally compliant security without a single puzzle.

100% self-hosted • No external calls • No data sharing.
Cloudflare Turnstile

Ready to ditch Cloudflare Turnstile?
Go fully self-hosted with ALTCHA — no external dependencies, no outage surprises.
On-Premise Bot Protection
Open-Source Captcha
ALTCHA Sentinel

Complete on-premise bot and spam protection, giving you full control across websites, apps, and services.

v1.16.0 Dec 14, 2025

Start with a free 30-day trial:

AWSAzureKubernetesDocker

ALTCHA Sentinel is a next-generation security system that stops bots and automated threats — without frustrating real users. It intelligently adapts to risks, blending advanced detection with seamless verification to keep your apps and services protected.

Sentinel works quietly in the background, using threat intelligence, machine learning and pattern recognition to block abuse. Whether you’re defending sign-ups, forms, or APIs, it delivers robust security while maintaining a smooth and accessible experience for legitimate traffic.

ALTCHA Sentinel - Spam and Abuse Protection
ALTCHA for WordPress V2

Professional spam protection with compliance built-in — keeping you and your users safe.

Designed for site owners who want reliable, invisible protection that never frustrates visitors — with professional support when you need it.

Blocks spam instantly, without bothering visitors
Compatible with every form plugin
No third-party services, no data sharing
Firewall and rate limiting
Built to handle high-traffic sites
Captcha with Global Compliance and Universal Accessibility

ALTCHA is a self-hosted solution that ensures compliance with data protection and accessibility regulations worldwide.

GDPR

Compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation.

HIPAA

Compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

CCPA

Compliant with the California Consumer Privacy Act.

PIPEDA/CPPA

Compliant with the Canadian Consumer Privacy Protection Act.

LGPD

Compliant with the Brazilian General Data Protection Law.

DPDPA

Compliant with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

PIPL

Compliant with the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China.

WCAG

Adhering to the WCAG 2.2 guidelines for AA-level compliance.

European Accessibility Act

Fully compliant with WCAG 2.2 Level AA, meeting all accessibility requirements under the European Accessibility Act 2025 (EAA).

Internationalization (i18n)

Internationalization with support for over 50 languages, including RTL (right-to-left) support.

Adaptive Bot Protection

ALTCHA Sentinel delivers automated, adaptive bot protection that dynamically responds to emerging threats.

Frictionless Captcha

The system defaults to a Proof-of-Work (PoW) verification method, eliminating visual puzzles or disruptive challenges. This approach balances security with accessibility, offering an unobtrusive Captcha solution suitable for most users.

Code Captcha

For cases flagged as high-risk, the protection escalates to a secure code challenge. This includes an audio component, ensuring adherence to accessibility regulations like EAA and WCAG without compromising security.

* This is a demonstration of Captcha showing only the user interface without full functionality.

Additional integration options: Invisible Captcha, Floating UI Captcha, and Overlay UI Captcha.

Understandable and Inclusive

ALTCHA speaks your language — literally. With multilingual audio code-challenges, automatic translations, and RTL support, ALTCHA delivers a seamless Captcha experience in 50+ languages for everyone.

Bundle Size

Smaller bundle size means faster load times.

ALTCHA
30 kB
CF Turnstile
85+ kB
hCaptcha
250+ kB
reCAPTCHA
300+ kB

Assets are gzipped and minified.

ALTCHA with all 50+ languages included totals 46 kB.

Load Time

Faster load time means a better user experience.

ALTCHA
0 ms
CF Turnstile
300+ ms
hCaptcha
550+ ms
reCAPTCHA
1,000+ ms

How does ALTCHA load instantly? By bundling the ALTCHA widget directly into your website’s code using tools like Vite or Webpack.

ALTCHA is available as a JavaScript npm package.

The Sentinel Advantage

Security, compliance, and performance — all in one solution.

Secure

Block bots, spam, and malicious traffic before it reaches your systems. Sentinel keeps your websites, apps, and services safe with on-premise protection you fully control.

Comply

Meet data protection and privacy requirements with a solution that never leaks sensitive information to third parties. Stay aligned with GDPR and enterprise compliance standards.

Optimize

Reduce noise, improve performance, and focus on real users. With spam filtered at the source, your analytics, workflows, and support channels stay accurate and efficient.

Multi-Layered Protection

ALTCHA Sentinel applies multi-layered detection to stop bots in real time.

Adaptive Captcha
Threat Intelligence
Device Validation
Input Data Analysis
Rate Limiting
Use Cases

Self-hosted, machine learning-powered defense against spam, bots, and automated attacks.

User Registration Protection

Block fake sign-ups and bot-created accounts with challenge-based verification.

Login & Auth Protection

Defend against credential stuffing and brute-force attacks on logins.

Secure Form Submissions

Stop bots in contact forms, surveys, and submissions without hurting user experience.

Chat & Forum Moderation

Filter spam in discussions and forums, reducing moderation work.

Threat Detection

Block malicious bot traffic across web services and APIs to stop data scraping, service overload, and unauthorized access.

Email Spam Filter

Keep spam and phishing attempts out of your email ingress.

Beyond Captchas

ALTCHA Sentinel is packed with security features that help you protect your apps and services.

Adaptive Captcha

Adjusts difficulty based on user behavior to block bots effectively.

Text Classifier

Analyzes and categorizes text inputs for malicious content.

Training Data

Uses machine learning datasets to improve spam detection.

Bot Detection

Identifies and blocks automated bots, crawlers and AI agents.

Proxy / TOR Detection

Flags requests from proxy servers or TOR networks.

Email Verification

Validates email addresses to reduce fake sign-ups.

Rate Limiter

Prevents abuse by limiting requests from a single source.

Threat Intelligence

Automatically detects and blocks malicious IPs and phishing URLs.

IP Geo Fencing

Restricts access based on geographic location of IP addresses.

Language Detection

Identifies and filters content based on detected languages.

Form Submissions

Secures form submissions against bots and automated attacks.

Links and Redirects

Protect any URL with a verification page before redirecting users to the destination.

Trusted by Institutions and Businesses Worldwide
gouv.fr
gov.uk
University of London
Princeton University
samsung.com
NASA
Enterprise & Government Solutions

ALTCHA provides enterprise-grade anti-bot protection for businesses and government organizations that require stringent compliance with global regulations, including data protection standards and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). Designed for security-conscious enterprises, ALTCHA ensures robust spam prevention while meeting the highest standards of privacy and accessibility.

Easy Captcha integration

ALTCHA Sentinel is a self-hosted solution with straightforward integration. A 30-day trial begins automatically upon installation.

  1. Install on your infrastructure
  2. Add the widget to your site

Migration guides:

Examples

See example setups of ALTCHA with different front-end frameworks:

React
Vue
Svelte
Solid
Lit
Angular

Widgets

Add the ALTCHA widget to your website or app:

Web
Flutter
React Native

Server Libraries

On your backend (server), verify the ALTCHA payload to validate user interactions and form submissions:

TypeScript
PHP
Go
Python
Java
Ruby
Elixir
Community libraries: C# Clojure Rust

Plugins

Visit the Integrations documentation for more community-developed libraries and plugins.

WordPress

Drupal

Contao

TYPO3

October CMS

Robust Captcha Alternative

ALTCHA offers a powerful, self-hosted alternative to traditional Captchas, putting privacy and transparency first. As an open-source solution, it gives you full control over your spam protection system, eliminating reliance on third-party services that may track user data.

Unlike other options, ALTCHA is fully customizable, allowing you to tailor the challenge mechanism to your specific needs while ensuring GDPR compliance. Its lightweight design ensures fast, frictionless verification for real users while effectively blocking bots—all without compromising user privacy.

ALTCHA vs Captcha Comparison

ALTCHA vs Captcha Comparison - Protection and Privacy Compliance

Spam Protection Without Compromising Privacy And Accessibility

ALTCHA - The accessible, privacy-first reCAPTCHA alternative

ALTCHA reCAPTCHA
Privacy friendly Captcha

Fully GDPR/HIPAA/CCPA/LGPD/DPDPA/PIPL compliant - No cookies, no tracking, no external servers
Accessible Captcha

WCAG/EAA compliant - Captcha works with screen readers and assistive tech
User Experience

Frustration-free - No visual puzzles - Self-verifying proof-of-work
Customization

Fully adjustable security - Customize widget behavior and appearance
Advanced Security

Comprehensive protection - ALTCHA Sentinel for advanced security
Open Source Core

Core available as open-source (MIT) - Free to use and modify with optional commercial ALTCHA Sentinel

Check out 10 Reasons ALTCHA Is Better Than Traditional CAPTCHA for a full breakdown of how ALTCHA outperforms outdated solutions in privacy, usability, accessibility, and security.

Open Source Captcha vs ALTCHA Sentinel

The open-source widget and integration libraries provide free integration of ALTCHA for websites, apps, and services. While the open-source version’s proof-of-work mechanism offers basic protection, ALTCHA Sentinel delivers enhanced security for mission-critical deployments.

Self-Hosting Sentinel

Sentinel provides a powerful spam protection platform with simple Docker-based deployment. Get started with Sentinel.

Open Source Captcha

Explore our free, open-source Captcha alternative. Learn how to integrate it.

