POST /challenge/verify_server_signature
POST
/challenge/verify_server_signature
An alternative way of verifying the server signature received from /api/v1/challenge/verify.
Authorizations
Parameters
Header Parameters
Referer
string
The origin (including the protocol).
Example
Request Body required
Payload
object
apiKey
Specify this if the API key used to generate the payload is different from the authorization API key.
string
payload
required
string
Responses
200
Verification result
object
verified
required
boolean
default
Unexpected error
object
error
required
string
statusCode
number