Forms
tailored to businesses
navigating regulatory landscapes.
ALTCHA Forms enables secure data collection through various forms, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR.
Security Beyond Compliance
ALTCHA Forms goes beyond mere regulatory compliance by safeguarding employee and customer data with end-to-end encryption and eIDAS-compliant signatures.
The Encryption Shield mitigates data breaches by encrypting data with asymmetric end-to-end encryption.
eSignatures made easy with eIDAS-compliant simple and qualified signatures - qualified digital certificates and DigiDoc.
Gain insights into form performance, user interactions, and submitted data, helping you optimize and refine your forms.
Easily create simple contact forms for your website.
Design forms for seamless customer or patient registration.
Effortlessly collect detailed customer feedback and suggestions.
Gather comprehensive employee information and handle requests.
Accept and manage GDPR-related data access and deletion requests.
Facilitate contract signing with secure eSignatures.
Data Collection From A to Z
ALTCHA Forms provides all the essential tools to efficiently gather submissions while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Protect against spam and online abuse
Ensure your forms are spam-free and compliant with GDPR using ALTCHA's privacy-friendly spam protection measures, safeguarding your users' privacy and trust.
Track performance and user interactions
Gain actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, tracking form performance, user interactions, and submission trends to optimize and improve your forms.
Digitally sign and complete PDF contracts
Provide your customers with an easy way to upload, complete, and digitally sign contracts and documents using a user-friendly PDF signature tool.
Request and store attachments securely
Safely request and securely store file attachments with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the utmost protection for your data.
User's IP address and location
Automatically capture comprehensive user context, including IP address, geo-location, and browser information, enabling personalized interactions and insights.
Restrict access with passwords
Secure forms and control access by restricting them with passwords, ensuring only authorized individuals can submit sensitive information.
Forward submissions to email or API
Configure forms to seamlessly send data to email, APIs, or webhooks using processors, facilitating efficient data handling and integration with your workflows.
Create forms with a visual form builder
Create custom forms effortlessly with the visual form builder, empowering users to design tailored solutions without any coding expertise.
Export data to PDF, CSV, or JSON
Effortlessly export form submissions to PDF, CSV, or JSON formats, enabling easy data analysis, sharing, and compliance reporting.
Complex forms in multiple steps
Simplify complex forms by breaking them into multiple user-friendly steps, enhancing user experience and completion rates.
Search and analyze form data efficiently
Enable powerful full text search capabilities across form submissions, allowing users to quickly locate and analyze specific data within large datasets with ease.
Track administrative changes and access
Track administrative changes and access with an audit log, maintaining a detailed record of modifications to form data and user access.
Show fields with a logic expression
Control field visibility based on logical expressions to display fields conditionally, providing dynamic and tailored form experiences.
Custom HTML forms with the API
Collect data securely with the hosted forms or integrate custom HTML forms via the API, ensuring flexibility and compatibility with your development environment.
PDF Contract Signing
Easily upload, complete, and digitally sign your contracts and documents with intuitive PDF signature tool.
This user-friendly solution ensures regulatory compliance with eIDAS standards for digital signatures, providing a secure and efficient way to manage electronic agreements.
Built-in Analytics
The advanced analytics feature tracks form performance, user interactions, and submitted data trends, providing valuable insights to optimize and enhance your forms
Designed with privacy in mind, ALTCHA’s analytics tool operates without cookies or invasive tracking, ensuring a privacy-friendly experience while providing the data you need to optimize and enhance your forms.
Backend For Your Forms
Seamlessly connect your custom HTML forms to ALTCHA’s robust backend, ensuring secure and compliant capture and storage of submissions.
No programming needed—the backend manages everything for you, from security and encryption to regulatory compliance and analytics, so you can focus on what matters most.
Mitigating Data Breaches
Anticipate, prevent, and protect - a proactive defense against data breaches.
Weak or exposed passwords can lead to data breaches.Solution:
ALTCHA Forms employs a cutting-edge authentication system called Passkeys instead of traditional passwords. Passkeys are unique, breach-resistant, and phishing-resistant keys stored on the user’s device and secured with biometric sensors such as fingerprints or facial recognition.
Compromised databases or backups can lead to data breaches.Solution:
The ALTCHA’s Encryption Shield is an automatic, user-friendly encryption system built on the asymmetric RSA algorithm. It secures all employee and customer data, including file attachments, effectively rendering any potentially leaked data unreadable.
With this encryption in place, only authorized devices can decrypt and access protected data.
GDPR on Auto-Pilot
ALTCHA offers a comprehensive set of privacy-first solutions designed to simplify GDPR compliance, ensuring seamless and secure collection of employee and customer data.
Personal data should be retained only for the necessary duration as per its processing purposes.Solution:
Configure each form with a specific retention period in days. Once elapsed, the data is automatically erased from the database, ensuring compliance with GDPR’s data minimization principle.
Compliance requires erasing all user-related personal data upon request.Solution:
Automatically link submissions to anonymized identities, typically via email address hashing or custom external IDs from your systems or APIs. This streamlines the process of locating and erasing all user-related data when necessary.
Feature-Rich with Unmatched Security
ALTCHA Forms stands as a contemporary alternative to Microsoft Forms, Google Forms, and similar platforms, offering a robust array of features and unparalleled security measures.
|Microsoft Forms
|Google Forms
|
GDPR
Compliant by design: No cookies, no tracking, fully aligns with GDPR requirements.
|
|
|
No Data Sharing
Privacy-focused approach: No data sharing or reliance on external services.
|
|
|
Local Data Residency
Flexibility to choose data residency, ensuring compliance with local regulations.
|
|
|
Encrypted Shield
User data protected with robust asymmetric encryption upon submission and validation.
|
|
|
End-to-end Attachment Encryption
Ensures full end-to-end encryption of file attachments for utmost security.
|
|
|
Digital eSignatures
Supports EU/eIDAS simple and qualified signatures, including qualified digital certificates and DigiDoc.
|
|
|
Friction-less Spam Protection
Incorporates built-in, privacy-friendly invisible Captcha and Spam Filter.
|
|
