Sentinel Pricing

ALTCHA Sentinel is a commercial product that requires a license for production use. We offer flexible plans tailored to startups, growing teams, and enterprise-grade deployments.

Purchase a License

To purchase a license, visit eu.altcha.org/license.

Enterprise licenses are also available via pro-forma invoice and bank transfer to an EU-based account. Contact us to arrange your purchase.

Free Trial

Start with a 30-day free trial — no credit card required. The trial begins automatically after installation, giving you full access to all features so you can evaluate how ALTCHA Sentinel fits into your environment before choosing a plan.

The trial includes all Professional plan features, unlimited verifications, and support for multiple domains.

Trial limitations:

Single account and user only

Production use is not allowed — the trial is strictly for testing and evaluation

One trial license per IP address within a 60-day window

Licensing Plans

All licensing plans include the full set of features by default, unless a specific limitation is noted in the table below. This means core functionality, security, privacy, and accessibility features are always available across all plans.

Each plan complies with international data protection laws and supports accessibility standards for inclusive, lawful deployment worldwide.

Choose the plan that fits your organization’s size and operational needs:

Starter Professional Enterprise Instances 1 3 Unlimited Accounts 1 10 Unlimited Users 10 10 Unlimited Domains Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Verifications Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Throughput Max. 1 RPS Unlimited Unlimited External Redis No Yes Yes PostgreSQL No Yes Yes High Availability No Yes Yes Email Spam Filter No Yes Yes Role-Based Access Control No Yes Yes Single Sign-On (SSO) No No Yes Audit Logs No No Yes ClickHouse No No Yes OpenTelemetry No No Yes Compliance Documentation No No Yes Software Updates Yes Yes Yes Price €24 / month €74 / month €600 / month

A 10% discount is available for biannual subscriptions, and 20% for annual subscriptions.

Refer to the Feature Definitions table for detailed explanations of each feature and plan limitation.

ALTCHA Sentinel is self-hosted (on-premise) software. Hosting services are not included in the licensing plans — additional costs may apply depending on your chosen provider.

Only the Professional and Enterprise plans support multi-instance deployments (clustering).

For managed services without operational overhead, see Managed Deployments.

Lifetime Licensing

Enterprise plan is also available as a lifetime (perpetual) license — a one-time purchase with no expiration date. To purchase a lifetime license, contact support.

Plan Descriptions

Starter

Ideal for startups, small businesses, or personal projects with light usage and limited team access.

Choose this plan if:

You’re a solo developer or part of a very small team

Your application has low traffic or is in early development/testing

You don’t need scalability features like clustering or high availability

You’re testing ALTCHA Sentinel in a non-production environment

Professional

Recommended for production environments with moderate to high traffic.

Perfect for growing teams and mid-sized applications that require reliable performance and fault tolerance.

Choose this plan if:

Your application handles moderate or high traffic

You need external Redis and PostgreSQL for enhanced performance

You require a fault-tolerant cluster (up to 3 instances)

Your team needs access across multiple accounts

Enterprise

Designed for large-scale, mission-critical deployments requiring high availability, security, and enterprise-level integration.

Choose this plan if:

You need a scalable, fault-tolerant cluster with many instances

You require ClickHouse for advanced logging and analytics

You need enterprise-grade support for continuous, reliable operation

Your organization requires SSO and authentication protocol compliance (LDAP, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect)

For organizations that need enterprise-grade reliability without operational overhead, Managed Deployments deliver a fully managed ALTCHA Sentinel cluster — built, monitored, and maintained by our engineering team.

Support Plans

Select a support plan based on your operational needs:

Basic Support Professional Support Enterprise Support Response Time SLA Best-effort Within 24 hours Within 4–8 hours Avg. Resolution Time Best-effort Within a day Within hours Integration Review No Yes Yes Quarterly health checks No No Yes Security Patches Yes Yes Yes Bug Fixes Yes Yes Yes Communication Channels Email only Email only Email and live chat (during CET business hours) Price Free €24 / month €300 or €600 * / month

* The Enterprise Support plan starts at €300/month and includes email-only support. For live chat, choose the Enterprise Live Support plan at €600/month.

Feature Definitions

Here’s a breakdown of what each feature includes:

Instances : Enables deployment across multiple instances with failover and redundancy. The Enterprise license allows you to deploy an unlimited number of instances, clusters, and environments within your organization. See Clustering documentation.

: Enables deployment across multiple instances with failover and redundancy. The Enterprise license allows you to deploy an unlimited number of instances, clusters, and environments within your organization. See Clustering documentation. Accounts : Maximum number of isolated logical accounts per plan, each with its own API keys, analytics, and data.

: Maximum number of isolated logical accounts per plan, each with its own API keys, analytics, and data. Users : Number of users who can access the admin interface and manage configurations.

: Number of users who can access the admin interface and manage configurations. Domains : Use ALTCHA Sentinel across unlimited websites or apps at no extra cost.

: Use ALTCHA Sentinel across unlimited websites or apps at no extra cost. Verifications : All plans support unlimited API requests and challenge verifications.

: All plans support unlimited API requests and challenge verifications. Throughput : Starter plan limits requests to 1 per second. Other plans allow scaling based on your infrastructure.

: Starter plan limits requests to 1 per second. Other plans allow scaling based on your infrastructure. External Redis : Supports connection to a production-grade Redis-compatible database for performance and redundancy. See Performance Tuning.

: Supports connection to a production-grade Redis-compatible database for performance and redundancy. See Performance Tuning. PostgreSQL : Enables PostgreSQL backend for performance and scalability. Required for clustering.

: Enables PostgreSQL backend for performance and scalability. Required for clustering. Email Spam Filter : Parses and classifies inbound email (EML files), helping services that receive user emails detect and filter out spam.

: Parses and classifies inbound email (EML files), helping services that receive user emails detect and filter out spam. ClickHouse : Used for analytics and logs, improving scalability and data availability. See Performance Tuning.

: Used for analytics and logs, improving scalability and data availability. See Performance Tuning. OpenTelemetry : Allows collection of traces and logs with OpenTelemetry backends. See Monitoring.

: Allows collection of traces and logs with OpenTelemetry backends. See Monitoring. High Availability : Ensures operation continuity during node failure (requires multiple instances).

: Ensures operation continuity during node failure (requires multiple instances). Single Sign-On (SSO) : Enterprise-grade authentication integration using protocols like OIDC or LDAP.

: Enterprise-grade authentication integration using protocols like OIDC or LDAP. Compliance Documentation : Providing agreements, contracts or other documentation related to compliance.

: Providing agreements, contracts or other documentation related to compliance. Integration Review : Optional post-integration check to verify security and correct setup (by request).

: Optional post-integration check to verify security and correct setup (by request). Quarterly health checks: Scheduled evaluations to ensure system performance, stability, and compliance.

If you’re unsure which plan is right for you, contact us for personalized guidance. Or, start with the free trial to experience ALTCHA Sentinel firsthand.