ALTCHA Forms employs a cutting-edge authentication system called Passkeys instead of traditional passwords. Passkeys are unique, breach-resistant , and phishing-resistant keys stored on the user’s device and secured with biometric sensors such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

Weak or exposed passwords can lead to data breaches.

Encryption Shield

Problem:

Compromised databases or backups can lead to data breaches.

Solution:

The ALTCHA’s Encryption Shield is an automatic, user-friendly encryption system built on the asymmetric RSA algorithm. It secures all employee and customer data, including file attachments, effectively rendering any potentially leaked data unreadable.

With this encryption in place, only authorized devices can decrypt and access protected data.