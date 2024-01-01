 Zum Inhalt springen
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.

Forms
tailored to businesses
navigating regulatory landscapes.

Public Beta

ALTCHA Forms enables secure data collection through various forms, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR.

Start today
Explore features

Security Beyond Compliance

ALTCHA Forms goes beyond mere regulatory compliance by safeguarding employee and customer data with end-to-end encryption and eIDAS-compliant signatures.

Encryption Shield

The Encryption Shield mitigates data breaches by encrypting data with asymmetric end-to-end encryption.

Altcha Forms Encryption Shield
Digital Signatures

eSignatures made easy with eIDAS-compliant simple and qualified signatures - qualified digital certificates and DigiDoc.

Altcha Forms e-Signatures
Analytics

Gain insights into form performance, user interactions, and submitted data, helping you optimize and refine your forms.

Altcha Forms Audit Log
Contact Forms

Easily create simple contact forms for your website.

Registration Forms

Design forms for seamless customer or patient registration.

Feedback Forms

Effortlessly collect detailed customer feedback and suggestions.

HR Forms

Gather comprehensive employee information and handle requests.

GDPR Request Forms

Accept and manage GDPR-related data access and deletion requests.

Contract Signing

Facilitate contract signing with secure eSignatures.

Data Collection From A to Z

ALTCHA Forms provides all the essential tools to efficiently gather submissions while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Spam Protection

Protect against spam and online abuse

Ensure your forms are spam-free and compliant with GDPR using ALTCHA's privacy-friendly spam protection measures, safeguarding your users' privacy and trust.

Analytics

Track performance and user interactions

Gain actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, tracking form performance, user interactions, and submission trends to optimize and improve your forms.

PDF Signatures

Digitally sign and complete PDF contracts

Provide your customers with an easy way to upload, complete, and digitally sign contracts and documents using a user-friendly PDF signature tool.

File Upload

Request and store attachments securely

Safely request and securely store file attachments with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the utmost protection for your data.

User Context

User's IP address and location

Automatically capture comprehensive user context, including IP address, geo-location, and browser information, enabling personalized interactions and insights.

Form Password

Restrict access with passwords

Secure forms and control access by restricting them with passwords, ensuring only authorized individuals can submit sensitive information.

Processors

Forward submissions to email or API

Configure forms to seamlessly send data to email, APIs, or webhooks using processors, facilitating efficient data handling and integration with your workflows.

Form Builder

Create forms with a visual form builder

Create custom forms effortlessly with the visual form builder, empowering users to design tailored solutions without any coding expertise.

Exports

Export data to PDF, CSV, or JSON

Effortlessly export form submissions to PDF, CSV, or JSON formats, enabling easy data analysis, sharing, and compliance reporting.

Multi-Step Forms

Complex forms in multiple steps

Simplify complex forms by breaking them into multiple user-friendly steps, enhancing user experience and completion rates.

Full Text Search

Search and analyze form data efficiently

Enable powerful full text search capabilities across form submissions, allowing users to quickly locate and analyze specific data within large datasets with ease.

Audit Log

Track administrative changes and access

Track administrative changes and access with an audit log, maintaining a detailed record of modifications to form data and user access.

Conditional Fields

Show fields with a logic expression

Control field visibility based on logical expressions to display fields conditionally, providing dynamic and tailored form experiences.

Developer Friendly

Custom HTML forms with the API

Collect data securely with the hosted forms or integrate custom HTML forms via the API, ensuring flexibility and compatibility with your development environment.

PDF Contract Signing

Easily upload, complete, and digitally sign your contracts and documents with intuitive PDF signature tool.

This user-friendly solution ensures regulatory compliance with eIDAS standards for digital signatures, providing a secure and efficient way to manage electronic agreements.

PDF Signing Docs

Built-in Analytics

The advanced analytics feature tracks form performance, user interactions, and submitted data trends, providing valuable insights to optimize and enhance your forms

Designed with privacy in mind, ALTCHA’s analytics tool operates without cookies or invasive tracking, ensuring a privacy-friendly experience while providing the data you need to optimize and enhance your forms.

Analytics Docs

Backend For Your Forms

Seamlessly connect your custom HTML forms to ALTCHA’s robust backend, ensuring secure and compliant capture and storage of submissions.

No programming needed—the backend manages everything for you, from security and encryption to regulatory compliance and analytics, so you can focus on what matters most.

HTML Submissions Docs

<form
  action="https://eu.altcha.org/form/{your_id}"
  method="POST"
>
  <input type="text" name="Name" />
  <input type="email" name="Email" />
  <textarea name="Message"></textarea>
  <button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>

Mitigating Data Breaches

Anticipate, prevent, and protect - a proactive defense against data breaches.

Biometric Authentication
Problem:

Weak or exposed passwords can lead to data breaches.

Solution:

ALTCHA Forms employs a cutting-edge authentication system called Passkeys instead of traditional passwords. Passkeys are unique, breach-resistant, and phishing-resistant keys stored on the user’s device and secured with biometric sensors such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

Encryption Shield
Problem:

Compromised databases or backups can lead to data breaches.

Solution:

The ALTCHA’s Encryption Shield is an automatic, user-friendly encryption system built on the asymmetric RSA algorithm. It secures all employee and customer data, including file attachments, effectively rendering any potentially leaked data unreadable.

With this encryption in place, only authorized devices can decrypt and access protected data.

GDPR on Auto-Pilot

ALTCHA offers a comprehensive set of privacy-first solutions designed to simplify GDPR compliance, ensuring seamless and secure collection of employee and customer data.

Auto Expiration
Problem:

Personal data should be retained only for the necessary duration as per its processing purposes.

Solution:

Configure each form with a specific retention period in days. Once elapsed, the data is automatically erased from the database, ensuring compliance with GDPR’s data minimization principle.

Anonymized Identities
Problem:

Compliance requires erasing all user-related personal data upon request.

Solution:

Automatically link submissions to anonymized identities, typically via email address hashing or custom external IDs from your systems or APIs. This streamlines the process of locating and erasing all user-related data when necessary.

Feature-Rich with Unmatched Security

ALTCHA Forms stands as a contemporary alternative to Microsoft Forms, Google Forms, and similar platforms, offering a robust array of features and unparalleled security measures.

Microsoft Forms Google Forms
GDPR

Compliant by design: No cookies, no tracking, fully aligns with GDPR requirements.
No Data Sharing

Privacy-focused approach: No data sharing or reliance on external services.
Local Data Residency

Flexibility to choose data residency, ensuring compliance with local regulations.
Encrypted Shield

User data protected with robust asymmetric encryption upon submission and validation.
End-to-end Attachment Encryption

Ensures full end-to-end encryption of file attachments for utmost security.
Digital eSignatures

Supports EU/eIDAS simple and qualified signatures, including qualified digital certificates and DigiDoc.
Friction-less Spam Protection

Incorporates built-in, privacy-friendly invisible Captcha and Spam Filter.
Deutsch English Español Français Italiano Português

Copyright © 2024 Altcha.org - Dedicated to Privacy.

ALTCHA ® is a trademark registered in EU.

Do you like ALTCHA?
Support us by giving us a star on GitHub!

Project sponsored by BAUSW.com - Digital Construction Site Diary, promoting transparency and trust in construction projects with real-time documentation.

Open Source Captcha Accessible Captcha Invisible Captcha Better Captcha Alternative reCAPTCHA Alternative
Proof-of-work Captcha User-Friendly Captcha What is Captcha?
Privacy Policy Impresssum Legal Compliance European Accessibility Act 2025 Security Security Advisory Vulnerability Reporting Pricing FAQ Contact
Examples: React Captcha Example Angular Captcha Example WordPress Captcha
SaaS: Sign-in Terms of Service Status
ALTCHA is made in Europe.

OSS hosted on GitHub • Website made with Astro Starlight.