This website and related services are operated by:

BAU Software s.r.o.
Lidicka 700/19
Brno 602 00
Czechia

Contact us via email

Email:

Use the following PGP keys to authenticate emails you receive from ALTCHA and related SaaS services.

-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

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=szQd
-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

Support Email

The support email is for active subscribers only.

Use the following PGP keys to authenticate emails you receive from ALTCHA and support.

-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

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=N+C6
-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

Reporting security issues

Use this address to report security-related issues.

-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----


xjMEZtI2nxYJKwYBBAHaRw8BAQdA/RsvtqhwBMzb2lVbYgJ8jfbtOSW6X1Ju
eJGrTnc/w7rNKXNlY3VyaXR5QGFsdGNoYS5vcmcgPHNlY3VyaXR5QGFsdGNo
YS5vcmc+wowEEBYKAD4FgmbSNp8ECwkHCAmQQ77nSDCYPoIDFQgKBBYAAgEC
GQECmwMCHgEWIQTjdfm4rd39SCeb0WpDvudIMJg+ggAAQBYA/AhHznOMm5zg
L5NVtbEaVzjlGQgq935Ieg7i0ts/ulvSAQCifZduBr9W2Rlev2x4MIaN8PBY
eq/UQjyDIoi3s+bBAM44BGbSNp8SCisGAQQBl1UBBQEBB0DMbZpWAHLF9W2y
sFoTHPv0/9wBmd5HQHDFo30pYv6GGAMBCAfCeAQYFgoAKgWCZtI2nwmQQ77n
SDCYPoICmwwWIQTjdfm4rd39SCeb0WpDvudIMJg+ggAAB2gA/RCLvMElWMP3
Xb/GVjlYMKM+lP/+Vp6pEPp+oCfb5gg+AP9sTajrdA2GBv6Sc28/GZcbGEX2
OlJjTSxs11Oj8es+Bg==
=kb//
-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
Copyright © 2024 Altcha.org - Dedicated to Privacy.

ALTCHA ® is a trademark registered in EU.

