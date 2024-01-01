Simpler Alternative A user-friendly dashboard that provides audience insights at a glance.

Privacy Compliance ALTCHA is developed and hosted in the EU, adhering to strict GDPR guidelines, ensuring full compliance with data privacy regulations.

No Cookies, No Banners ALTCHA Analytics tracks website and app usage without cookies, keeping you GDPR-compliant without the need for cookie consent banners.

Hosted in Germany Our servers and databases are hosted in Germany, ensuring full compliance with GDPR and the “local data residency” rule for EU customers.

Lightweight ALTCHA’s lightweight script is just 4kB (Gzipped), enabling fast page loads without adding unnecessary bloat.

Accurate Data Bots and crawlers are automatically filtered out, ensuring that your data reflects only real human visitors.

Websites, Apps, and APIs Coming soon Collect usage metrics from websites, web apps, server-side APIs, or mobile apps.

Firewall Coming soon Set up the Analytics Firewall to block traffic from specific countries, IP addresses, referrers, or networks.