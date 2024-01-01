Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.
Privacy-first Analytics
ALTCHA Analytics offers a smarter way to monitor your websites and apps, fully compliant with data privacy regulations.
Insightful Metrics
ALTCHA Analytics tracks key metrics, giving you valuable insights into your audience.
Simpler Alternative
A user-friendly dashboard that provides audience insights at a glance.
Privacy Compliance
ALTCHA is developed and hosted in the EU, adhering to strict GDPR guidelines, ensuring full compliance with data privacy regulations.
No Cookies, No Banners
ALTCHA Analytics tracks website and app usage without cookies, keeping you GDPR-compliant without the need for cookie consent banners.
Hosted in Germany
Our servers and databases are hosted in Germany, ensuring full compliance with GDPR and the “local data residency” rule for EU customers.
Lightweight
ALTCHA’s lightweight script is just 4kB (Gzipped), enabling fast page loads without adding unnecessary bloat.
Accurate Data
Bots and crawlers are automatically filtered out, ensuring that your data reflects only real human visitors.
Websites, Apps, and APIs
Collect usage metrics from websites, web apps, server-side APIs, or mobile apps.
Firewall
Set up the Analytics Firewall to block traffic from specific countries, IP addresses, referrers, or networks.
Web Vitals
Automatically gather Web Vitals metrics to measure site performance and uncover areas for improvement.
