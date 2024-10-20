These Terms of Service (“Terms”) govern your access to and use of the services provided by Altcha.org, operated by BAU Software s.r.o. (“Company”), including but not limited to our application programming interface (“API”). By accessing or using our services, you agree to be bound by these Terms.

1. Registration

1.1. To access certain features of our API, you may be required to register an account. When registering, you agree to provide accurate and complete information.

1.2. You agree to keep your account information secure and confidential. You are solely responsible for any activity that occurs under your account.

2. Use of API

2.1. You may use our API solely for the purposes outlined in our documentation and in accordance with these Terms.

2.2. You may not use our API for any illegal or unauthorized purpose, nor may you violate any laws in your jurisdiction.

2.3. You may not attempt to circumvent any security measures implemented by the Company or attempt to access data or resources not intended for you.

3. Free and Paid Versions

3.1. We offer both free and paid versions of our API.

3.2. The free version may have limitations on usage, access, or features.

3.3. The paid version may offer additional features, support, and higher usage limits, depending on the plan you purchase.

4. Fees and Payments

4.1. If you choose to subscribe to our paid version, you agree to pay the fees associated with your selected plan.

4.2. All fees are non-refundable unless stated otherwise.

4.3. The Company reserves the right to modify service fees at any time. Fee changes will be communicated to you in advance.

4.4. Payments for subscription fees are processed by our billing partner, Paddle.com, which will issue tax invoices for all transactions.

4.5. We also offer direct invoicing with taxable invoices for EU-based customers. Payments must be made via bank transfer.

5. Intellectual Property

5.1. All rights, title, and interest in and to the API, including all intellectual property rights, are and will remain the exclusive property of the Company or the relevant intellectual property owner.

5.2. You may not reproduce, modify, distribute, or create derivative works of the API or any part thereof without prior written consent from the Company.

6. Privacy

6.1. By using our services, you agree to the terms outlined in our Privacy Policy, which describes how we collect, use, and disclose your personal information.

6.2. You agree to provide accurate and up-to-date information, including your email address, for the purpose of registration and communication.

7. Data Security

7.1. We take reasonable measures to protect data by using encryption and backups to ensure data security and integrity.

7.2. We do not collect personal information or sell user data to third parties.

7.3. Users must comply with applicable privacy laws and ensure that no sensitive or personally identifiable information is transmitted through our services or API.

8. Termination

8.1. For Free accounts: The Company may suspend or terminate your access to the API at any time, with or without cause, and without prior notice.

8.2. For Paid accounts: Either party may terminate a paid account by providing 14 days’ written notice to the other party. Customers may also terminate their account immediately via the admin panel.

8.3. Upon termination, all licenses and rights granted to you under these Terms will immediately cease.

9. Limitation of Liability

9.1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or punitive damages, or any loss of profits or revenue, whether incurred directly or indirectly.

10. Governing Law

10.1. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Czech Republic, without regard to its conflict of law provisions.

11. Changes to Terms

11.1. The Company reserves the right to update or modify these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes will take effect immediately upon posting the revised Terms on our website.

The legal operator of the website and related services is:

BAU Software s.r.o.

Lidicka 700/19, 602 00 Brno, Czechia, EU

VAT: CZ19414480

If you have any questions or concerns about our Terms of Service, please contact us at:

By using our services, you agree to be bound by the most current version of these Terms. If you do not agree to any provision of these Terms, you should not use our services.

Last Updated: 20/10/2024