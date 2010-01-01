Skip to content
ALTCHA for WordPress Releases
2.3.1
2.3.0
- Removed enforcement of default actions/paths during other plugins activation to avoid overwriting user configuration
- Fixed the enqueue order of the obfuscation script
- Added missing legacy and less commonly used timezones for geo-detection
2.2.0
- Introduced advanced event filtering for logs.
- Added a new “Bot” event type to differentiate between bot and failed attempts.
- Added request body logging for failed or bot attempts (can be enabled in Analytics settings).
- Added “Trusted Proxies” settings to improve security with IP detection from the HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR header.
2.1.2
- Add EventPrime plugin defaults
- Add “Tested up to” with WP 6.9
- Fix minor UI issues
2.1.1
- Add WooCommerce default exclusion path !/wc-api/*
- Fix SAPI CLI bypass
2.1.0
- Multi-site support
- Obfuscation shortcode (Docs)
- Ability to hide ALTCHA menu item from the sidebar
- Add meta tags for Git-Updater
2.0.11
- Fix analytics timezone mismatch issues
- Improve events table pagination
2.0.10
- Add altcha_inject filter
- Fix auto-updater issues
2.0.9
- Fix: Add missing timezones for geo-location
- UI improvements
2.0.8
- Fix MainWP compatibility
- Add bypass cookies
2.0.7
- Fix translation domain notice
2.0.6
- Fix Wordfence login issues
2.0.5
- Add missing timezones for geo-location
- UI improvements and fixes
2.0.4
- Auto-apply recommended actions and paths when plugins are activated
- Login protection is enabled by default
- Fix login protection with paths without wildcard
- UI improvements and fixes
2.0.3
- UI improvements and fixes
2.0.2
- Under Attack Mode is now disabled on excluded actions and paths
- Default excluded paths for “Real Cookie Banner”
- Enable debugging mode using local storage variable
2.0.1
- Fix login issues related to “hide login” plugins
2.0.0