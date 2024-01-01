Security Advisory
Dec. 2025: Proof-of-Work Vulnerable to Challenge Splicing and Replay
Vulnerability Summary
ALTCHA libraries are affected by a cryptographic semantic binding flaw that enables challenge payload splicing, which can lead to replay attacks (CWE-115, CWE-347). The HMAC signature only binds to the concatenation of the
salt string and the nonce, without clearly delimiting where challenge parameters end and the nonce begins. As a result, an attacker can reinterpret a previously valid payload by shifting digits between the expiration parameter and the nonce. For example, treating
salt?expire=100987 as
salt?expire=1009 with nonce
87.
This vulnerability can make a challenge appear valid for an arbitrarily long time, allowing it to be reused beyond its intended lifetime. In common server implementations that track used nonces only for a limited period and validate expiration using a simple
expires > now check, this flaw enables repeated replay of previously solved challenges. An attacker can therefore amortize proof-of-work computation over time, progressively increasing effective throughput without performing additional work.
Impact
Medium. The effective impact depends on server-side replay handling and deployment assumptions. ALTCHA Sentinel versions prior to
v1.16.0 are vulnerable.
Recommended Patch
Ensure explicit semantic separation between challenge parameters and the nonce by appending a delimiter to the end of the
salt before HMAC computation. Specifically:
- Before:
<salt>?expires=<time>
- After:
<salt>?expires=<time>&
Adding the
& delimiter prevents parameter–nonce splicing by clearly terminating the parameter list. This change is backward-compatible with existing implementations, as
& is treated as a standard URL parameter separator and does not alter the meaning of previously defined parameters.
Status
PATCHED
GitHub Adivisory: https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib/security/advisories/GHSA-6gvq-jcmp-8959
Timeline
-
Dec. 10, 2025: Reported by Yumechi
-
Dec. 11, 2025: Investigated by ALTCHA and vulnerability confirmed
-
Dec. 14, 2025: This adivisory published
ALTCHA Sentinel patched in version
v1.16.0
Integration libraries patched in the following versions:
- JS
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib:
v1.4.1
- PHP
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-php:
v1.3.1
- Python
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-py:
v1.0.0
- Go
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-go:
v1.0.0
- Java
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-java:
v1.3.0
- Elixir
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-ex:
v1.0.0
- Ruby
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib-ex:
v1.0.0
- Wordpress Plugin v2
https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-wordpress-next:
v2.3.1
- Wordpress Plugin v1
https://github.com/altcha-org/wordpress-plugin:
v1.26.3
- JS
-
Dec. 14, 2025: GitHub Adivisory published, CVE requested
-
Dec. 15, 2025: Customers and 3rd-party integrators notified
-
Dec. 16, 2025: Assigned CVE-2025-68113
