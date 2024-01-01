Security Advisory

Dec. 2025: Proof-of-Work Vulnerable to Challenge Splicing and Replay

Vulnerability Summary

ALTCHA libraries are affected by a cryptographic semantic binding flaw that enables challenge payload splicing, which can lead to replay attacks (CWE-115, CWE-347). The HMAC signature only binds to the concatenation of the salt string and the nonce, without clearly delimiting where challenge parameters end and the nonce begins. As a result, an attacker can reinterpret a previously valid payload by shifting digits between the expiration parameter and the nonce. For example, treating salt?expire=100987 as salt?expire=1009 with nonce 87 .

This vulnerability can make a challenge appear valid for an arbitrarily long time, allowing it to be reused beyond its intended lifetime. In common server implementations that track used nonces only for a limited period and validate expiration using a simple expires > now check, this flaw enables repeated replay of previously solved challenges. An attacker can therefore amortize proof-of-work computation over time, progressively increasing effective throughput without performing additional work.

Impact

Medium. The effective impact depends on server-side replay handling and deployment assumptions. ALTCHA Sentinel versions prior to v1.16.0 are vulnerable.

Recommended Patch

Ensure explicit semantic separation between challenge parameters and the nonce by appending a delimiter to the end of the salt before HMAC computation. Specifically:

Before: <salt>?expires=<time>

After: <salt>?expires=<time>&

Adding the & delimiter prevents parameter–nonce splicing by clearly terminating the parameter list. This change is backward-compatible with existing implementations, as & is treated as a standard URL parameter separator and does not alter the meaning of previously defined parameters.

Status

PATCHED

GitHub Adivisory: https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-lib/security/advisories/GHSA-6gvq-jcmp-8959

Timeline