TL;DR:

At Altcha.org, we prioritize your privacy and data protection. For visitors, we do not use marketing or tracking cookies, nor do we collect any personal data. When you create an account, we only ask for essential information and share it only with services that are necessary for our API to function.

We comply with GDPR and other privacy regulations, ensuring your data remains secure and private. This policy explains what data we collect, why we collect it, how we handle it, and your rights regarding your data. We never sell your data.

This Privacy Policy describes how Altcha.org and related websites and services (“we,” “us,” or “our”) collect, use, and share your personal information. We are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

1. Information We Collect

When you register to use our API services, we collect the following personal information:

Name

Email address

Payment details

2. Use of Cookies

We do not use marketing or tracking cookies nor fingerprinting.

3. Legal Basis for Processing

We process your personal information based on the following legal grounds:

Contractual necessity : To provide you with our services and manage your account.

: To provide you with our services and manage your account. Legal obligations : To comply with applicable laws and regulations.

: To comply with applicable laws and regulations. Legitimate interests: When used for security purposes, fraud prevention, or to improve our services, we ensure that our legitimate interests do not override your rights and freedoms.

4. How We Use Your Information

We use the personal information collected during registration to:

Provide access to our API services

Manage your account and billing

Communicate with you regarding your account and updates to our services

Ensure the security of our services and prevent fraud

5. Sharing Your Information

We only share your personal information with third parties when necessary to provide our services:

Billing Partner : Paddle.com processes payments on our behalf. See Paddle.com’s privacy policy for more details.

: Paddle.com processes payments on our behalf. See Paddle.com’s privacy policy for more details. Service Providers : Amazon Web Services (AWS) handles email delivery on our behalf. See AWS data protection documentation for more details.

: Amazon Web Services (AWS) handles email delivery on our behalf. See AWS data protection documentation for more details. Legal Obligations: To comply with applicable laws, regulations, and requests from law enforcement or governmental agencies.

We do not share any other data you provide or submit to our services.

6. Data Retention

We retain the personal information you provided during registration only for the duration needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required by law.

Any other data you provide or submit to our services will be retained according to the function and the documentation of the particular service required to provide you with our services. For services that do not require data storage, such as our anti-spam API and the Spam Filter, we do not retain any submitted data.

We do not log nor store request details to any of our API services or websites.

7. Your Rights

Under the GDPR, you have the following rights regarding your personal information:

Right to access : You can request a copy of your personal data.

: You can request a copy of your personal data. Right to rectification : You can request correction of inaccurate or incomplete data.

: You can request correction of inaccurate or incomplete data. Right to erasure : You can request deletion of your personal data, subject to certain conditions.

: You can request deletion of your personal data, subject to certain conditions. Right to restrict processing : You can request us to limit the processing of your personal data.

: You can request us to limit the processing of your personal data. Right to data portability : You can request the transfer of your data to another service provider.

: You can request the transfer of your data to another service provider. Right to object: You can object to the processing of your personal data based on our legitimate interests.

To exercise these rights, please contact us using the information provided in Section 12. We will respond to your request within 30 days.

8. Data Security

We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your personal information against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. These measures include:

Encryption of data during transmission and at rest

Regular security audits and risk assessments

Access controls and authentication protocols

Employee training on data protection best practices

9. International Data Transfers

We do not transfer your personal information or data submitted to our services outside your jurisdiction chosen during registration. Once you choose your region of jurisdiction, your data stays in the chosen region and is never transferred.

10. Data Breach Notification

In the event of a data breach that may affect your personal information, we will notify you and the relevant supervisory authorities within 72 hours, in accordance with GDPR requirements.

11. Children’s Privacy

Our services are not intended for individuals under the age of 16. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 16. If we become aware that a child under 16 has provided us with personal information, we will take steps to delete such information.

The legal operator of the website and related services:

BAU Software s.r.o.

Lidicka 700/19, 602 00 Brno, Czechia, EU

VAT: CZ19414480

If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy or the handling of your personal information, please contact us at:

Email:

Click to reveal

13. Changes to This Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to update or change our Privacy Policy at any time. Any changes will be effective immediately upon posting the updated Privacy Policy on our website. We will notify you of significant changes through our services or via email.

Last Updated: 20/10/2024