Privacy-first Analytics

Public Beta

ALTCHA Analytics offers a smarter way to monitor your websites and apps, fully compliant with data privacy regulations.

Insightful Metrics

ALTCHA Analytics tracks key metrics, giving you valuable insights into your audience.

Visits
Visit duration
New vs returning visitors
Pageviews
Entry and exit pages
Bounce rate
Countries and regions
Sources and Referrers
OS and Browsers
App versions
UTM tags
Custom events and properties

Simpler Alternative

A user-friendly dashboard that provides audience insights at a glance.

Privacy Compliance

ALTCHA is developed and hosted in the EU, adhering to strict GDPR guidelines, ensuring full compliance with data privacy regulations.

No Cookies, No Banners

ALTCHA Analytics tracks website and app usage without cookies, keeping you GDPR-compliant without the need for cookie consent banners.

Hosted in Germany

Our servers and databases are hosted in Germany, ensuring full compliance with GDPR and the “local data residency” rule for EU customers.

Lightweight

ALTCHA’s lightweight script is just 4kB (Gzipped), enabling fast page loads without adding unnecessary bloat.

Accurate Data

Bots and crawlers are automatically filtered out, ensuring that your data reflects only real human visitors.

Websites, Apps, and APIs

Coming soon

Collect usage metrics from websites, web apps, server-side APIs, or mobile apps.

Firewall

Coming soon

Set up the Analytics Firewall to block traffic from specific countries, IP addresses, referrers, or networks.

Web Vitals

Coming soon

Automatically gather Web Vitals metrics to measure site performance and uncover areas for improvement.

