Stop Bots and Stay Compliant with Open-Source Captcha
⚡ Upgrade to ALTCHA Sentinel — all in one platform with smarter captcha, stronger security, adaptive bot protection, real-time threat intelligence, and actionable analytics.
Upgrade for robust protection
100% self-hosted spam protection for websites, apps, and services.
No external calls • No data sharing.
More than just
a Captcha protection
ALTCHA represents a modern, accessible, and inclusive approach to safeguarding websites, APIs, and online services from spam and abuse.
Its fundamentally different approach makes it ideal for businesses constrained by privacy regulations in the EU and around the world.
Compliant with Regulations
Comply with GDPR/HIPAA/CCPA/LGPD/DPDPA/PIPL by using a privacy-first solution that does not use cookies nor fingerprinting and does not track users. Learn more.
Complete Spam Protection
Utilize the proof-of-work mechanism as the initial line of defense. Then, stop even sophisticated attacks and human-generated spam with ALTCHA Sentinel.
Friendly to Humans
Say goodbye to tedious puzzle-solving and improve your website's UX by integrating a fully automated proof-or-work mechanism. Try demo.
Inclusive to Robots
Get ready for AIs and integrate M2M ALTCHA into your APIs and online services making them accessible to machines. See how.
Open source, MIT licensed
ALTCHA is a free, open-source project licensed under a permissive MIT license. Works for everyone - individuals, small businesses and enterprises. Visit GitHub.
Try ALTCHA demo
ALTCHA’s web component is familiar to users and easy to integrate into any website.
Check the box to get verified.
For integration, follow the documentation.
Examples
See example setups of ALTCHA with different front-end frameworks:
Widgets
Add the ALTCHA widget to your website or app:
Server Libraries
On your backend (server), verify the ALTCHA payload to validate user interactions and form submissions:
Plugins
Visit the Integrations documentation for more community-developed libraries and plugins.
ALTCHA Sentinel vs Open Source
ALTCHA Sentinel is an advanced system that adds an extra layer of protection on top of the core open-source functionality. While the open-source version provides basic protection using a proof-of-work mechanism, Sentinel delivers enhanced security and additional features.
|ALTCHA Sentinel
|Open Source
|
Data Privacy
Compliant with data-privacy regulations.
|
|
|
Accessibility
Fully accessible interface following WCAG guidelines.
|
|
|
Self-hosted
Fully self-hosted on your own infrastructure without external services.
|
|
|
Ready-to-use
All-in-one Docker image with easy deployment options.
|
|
|
Dashboard & Analytics
Real-time analytics with insights into traffic, threats, and detection accuracy.
|
|
|
Advaced Security
Includes replay-attack protection, security groups, and API key management.
|
|
|
Adaptive Captcha
Frictionless experience with extra verification for flagged users.
|
|
|
Text Classifier
Built-in text classifier powered by machine learning.
|
|
|
Training Data
Uses machine learning datasets to improve spam detection.
|
|
|
Language Detection
Identifies and filters content based on detected languages.
|
|
|
Bot Detection
Detect and block bots, crawlers, and AI agents.
|
|
|
Threat Intelligence
Automatically detects and blocks malicious IP addresses.
|
|
|
IP Geo Fencing
Restrict or allow access based on geographic location.
|
|
|
Email Verification
Verify email addresses and prevent fake sign-ups.
|
|
|
Rate Limiter
Protect against brute force attacks with request rate limiting.
|
|
|
Form Submissions
Built-in form capture API with spam filtering.
|
|
Explore the features and documentation of ALTCHA Sentinel for more information.
Copyright © 2024 Altcha.org - Dedicated to Privacy.
ALTCHA ® is a trademark registered in EU.
Do you like ALTCHA?
Support us by giving us a star on GitHub!
Project sponsored by BAUSW.com - Digital Construction Site Diary, promoting transparency and trust in construction projects with real-time documentation.
OSS hosted on GitHub • Website made with Astro Starlight.