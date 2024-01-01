 Skip to content
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA
GDPR compliant Captcha GDPR compliant Captcha

Stop Bots and Stay Compliant with Open-Source Captcha

Block 99% of automated threats without cookies, tracking, or frustrating puzzles. Replace intrusive CAPTCHAs with 100% self-hosted security built to meet global compliance standards.

Upgrade to ALTCHA Sentinel — all in one platform with smarter captcha, stronger security, adaptive bot protection, real-time threat intelligence, and actionable analytics.
Get Started GitHub

Upgrade for robust protection

100% self-hosted spam protection for websites, apps, and services.

No external calls • No data sharing.

ALTCHA Sentinel is a next-generation security system that stops bots and automated threats — without frustrating real users. It intelligently adapts to risks, blending advanced detection with seamless verification to keep your apps and services protected.

AWS

Azure

Kubernetes

Docker

ALTCHA Sentinel - Spam and Abuse Protection

More than just
a Captcha protection

ALTCHA represents a modern, accessible, and inclusive approach to safeguarding websites, APIs, and online services from spam and abuse.

Its fundamentally different approach makes it ideal for businesses constrained by privacy regulations in the EU and around the world.

Compliant with Regulations

Comply with GDPR/HIPAA/CCPA/LGPD/DPDPA/PIPL by using a privacy-first solution that does not use cookies nor fingerprinting and does not track users. Learn more.

Complete Spam Protection

Utilize the proof-of-work mechanism as the initial line of defense. Then, stop even sophisticated attacks and human-generated spam with ALTCHA Sentinel.

Friendly to Humans

Say goodbye to tedious puzzle-solving and improve your website's UX by integrating a fully automated proof-or-work mechanism. Try demo.

Inclusive to Robots

Get ready for AIs and integrate M2M ALTCHA into your APIs and online services making them accessible to machines. See how.

Open source, MIT licensed

ALTCHA is a free, open-source project licensed under a permissive MIT license. Works for everyone - individuals, small businesses and enterprises. Visit GitHub.

Try ALTCHA demo

ALTCHA’s web component is familiar to users and easy to integrate into any website.

Check the box to get verified.

Integration guide

Protected form

This is just a demo. Your message won't be submitted anywhere.

Easy integration

For integration, follow the documentation.

Examples

See example setups of ALTCHA with different front-end frameworks:

React
Vue
Svelte
Solid
Lit
Angular

Widgets

Add the ALTCHA widget to your website or app:

Web
Flutter
React Native

Server Libraries

On your backend (server), verify the ALTCHA payload to validate user interactions and form submissions:

TypeScript
PHP
Go
Python
Java
Ruby
Elixir
Community libraries: C# Clojure Rust

Plugins

Visit the Integrations documentation for more community-developed libraries and plugins.

WordPress

Drupal

Contao

TYPO3

October CMS

ALTCHA Sentinel vs Open Source

ALTCHA Sentinel is an advanced system that adds an extra layer of protection on top of the core open-source functionality. While the open-source version provides basic protection using a proof-of-work mechanism, Sentinel delivers enhanced security and additional features.

ALTCHA Sentinel Open Source
Data Privacy

Compliant with data-privacy regulations.
Accessibility

Fully accessible interface following WCAG guidelines.
Self-hosted

Fully self-hosted on your own infrastructure without external services.
Ready-to-use

All-in-one Docker image with easy deployment options.
Dashboard & Analytics

Real-time analytics with insights into traffic, threats, and detection accuracy.
Advaced Security

Includes replay-attack protection, security groups, and API key management.
Adaptive Captcha

Frictionless experience with extra verification for flagged users.
Text Classifier

Built-in text classifier powered by machine learning.
Training Data

Uses machine learning datasets to improve spam detection.
Language Detection

Identifies and filters content based on detected languages.
Bot Detection

Detect and block bots, crawlers, and AI agents.
Threat Intelligence

Automatically detects and blocks malicious IP addresses.
IP Geo Fencing

Restrict or allow access based on geographic location.
Email Verification

Verify email addresses and prevent fake sign-ups.
Rate Limiter

Protect against brute force attacks with request rate limiting.
Form Submissions

Built-in form capture API with spam filtering.

Explore the features and documentation of ALTCHA Sentinel for more information.

Deutsch English Español Français Italiano Português

Copyright © 2024 Altcha.org - Dedicated to Privacy.

ALTCHA ® is a trademark registered in EU.

Do you like ALTCHA?
Support us by giving us a star on GitHub!

Project sponsored by BAUSW.com - Digital Construction Site Diary, promoting transparency and trust in construction projects with real-time documentation.

Open Source Captcha Accessible Captcha Invisible Captcha Better Captcha Alternative reCAPTCHA Alternative
Proof-of-work Captcha User-Friendly Captcha What is Captcha?
Privacy Policy Impresssum Legal Compliance European Accessibility Act 2025 Security Security Advisory Vulnerability Reporting Pricing FAQ Contact
Examples: React Captcha Example Angular Captcha Example WordPress Captcha
SaaS: Sign-in Terms of Service Status
ALTCHA is made in Europe.

OSS hosted on GitHub • Website made with Astro Starlight.