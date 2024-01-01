Looking for a reCAPTCHA Alternative? Meet ALTCHA.

If you’re tired of distorted images, slow page loads, or privacy concerns from reCAPTCHA, you’re not alone. Website owners, developers, and users alike are searching for a smarter, faster, and more ethical alternative. That’s where ALTCHA comes in.

What Is ALTCHA?

ALTCHA (short for “Alternative CAPTCHA”) is a privacy-friendly, lightweight, and user-respecting CAPTCHA solution that helps websites stop bots — without annoying real people. It replaces frustrating puzzles with a simple checkbox or frictionless background challenge that users barely notice — but bots can’t pass.

ALTCHA offers a modern approach to spam and abuse protection with a focus on speed, accessibility, and compliance.

Why Choose ALTCHA Over reCAPTCHA?

Here are a few reasons ALTCHA is gaining popularity as the best reCAPTCHA alternative:

1. Privacy Comes First

ALTCHA doesn’t rely on tracking users across the web. It avoids invasive fingerprinting, cookies, or behavioral profiling — making it GDPR and privacy-law friendly by default.

2. No Annoying Image Puzzles

ALTCHA skips the blurry buses and traffic lights. Users are either shown a single checkbox or verified silently in the background, keeping the experience fast and frictionless.

3. Open-Source and Transparent

Unlike proprietary solutions, ALTCHA is open-source. You can inspect the code, self-host it, or contribute to its development. Trust is built in.

4. Lightweight and Fast

ALTCHA adds less than 30KB to your page — compared to over 300KB for reCAPTCHA. That means faster load times, better SEO scores, and improved mobile performance.

5. Works Without JavaScript

Need to protect a form where JavaScript isn’t guaranteed? Integrate with ALTCHA Sentinel for minimal, server-side rendered websites or back-ends.

6. Flexible for Developers

ALTCHA integrates easily with modern frameworks like Vue, React, Svelte, and even backend-only apps via its simple APIs. It’s built for devs who care about both UX and DX.

7. Effective Against Bots

Behind the scenes, ALTCHA uses time-based hashing, salt, and adaptive scoring to detect suspicious behavior — including botnets, data center IPs, and automated tools.

Use Cases

ALTCHA is a perfect reCAPTCHA alternative for:

Get Started in Minutes

Visit the migration guide for reCAPTCHA to get started.

If you’re searching for a reCAPTCHA alternative that values user experience, performance, and privacy, ALTCHA is the answer. Say goodbye to slow-loading pages and hello to a cleaner, friendlier way to stop spam.