ALTCHA For WordPress v2

The new professional version of ALTCHA for WordPress brings next-level spam protection, seamless WordPress integration, and privacy-first security.

It’s built for website owners who want reliable, invisible protection that doesn’t frustrate visitors — and comes with professional support when you need it.

Why Choose ALTCHA for WordPress?

ALTCHA gives you the tools to keep your site safe, fast, and compliant:

Effective : blocks 99% of spam and abuse attempts

: blocks 99% of spam and abuse attempts Invisible for users : frictionless protection, no puzzles or CAPTCHAs

: frictionless protection, no puzzles or CAPTCHAs Works everywhere : plugin-agnostic Request Interceptor integrates with any form plugin

: plugin-agnostic Request Interceptor integrates with any form plugin Handles heavy traffic : stay online with Under Attack Mode

: stay online with Under Attack Mode Stops abuse at scale : firewall and rate limiting included

: firewall and rate limiting included Privacy-first : 100% GDPR-compliant and fully accessible

: 100% GDPR-compliant and fully accessible Unlimited: no external services, unlimited verifications

Explore the full list of features.

Analytics Dashboard

A Better Alternative

ALTCHA is a modern, accessible, and privacy-respecting alternative to outdated solutions that often fail basic GDPR or accessibility standards, including:

reCAPTCHA

hCaptcha

Cloudflare Turnstile

Akismet

CleanTalk

…and many others

Feature / Benefit ALTCHA for WordPress v2 Google reCAPTCHA hCaptcha Cloudflare Turnstile User Experience ✅ Invisible ⚠️ Puzzles ⚠️ Puzzles ⚠️ Mostly automatic Privacy & Compliance ✅ 100% GDPR-compliant ❌ Sends data to Google (US) ❌ Sends data to hCaptcha (US) ❌ Sends data to Cloudflare (US) Integration ✅ Universal compatibility ⚠️ Limited compatibility ⚠️ Limited compatibility ⚠️ Limited compatibility Performance ✅ Lightweight and fast ❌ External API dependency ❌ External API dependency ❌ External API dependency Accessibility ✅ Fully accessible ⚠️ Fails accessibility tests ⚠️ Fails accessibility tests ⚠️ Generally accessible Traffic Handling ✅ Firewall & Under Attack Mode ❌ No traffic control ❌ No traffic control ⚠️ Some protection Unlimited Use ✅ No limits, no quotas ❌ Quotas apply ❌ Quotas apply ❌ Quotas apply Hosting & Data Control ✅ 100% self-hosted ❌ Google servers ❌ hCaptcha servers ❌ Cloudflare servers Developer Experience ✅ Highly customizable ⚠️ Limited options ⚠️ Limited options ⚠️ Limited options Support ✅ Professional support ❌ None ⚠️ Paid plans only ❌ None

ALTCHA for WordPress v2 is the only CAPTCHA-free, privacy-first solution that provides invisible spam protection, firewall-level defense, and full control — all without relying on third-party servers. It’s designed for professionals who want their sites fast, compliant, and secure — without annoying users.

Plans & Tiers

ALTCHA for WordPress is a premium security plugin built for production environments.

Choose the plan that best fits your needs:

Free Tier Automatically activated upon installation. Includes essential protection features such as Under Attack Mode. Ideal for testing ALTCHA or securing personal websites.

Professional Plan Unlock the full power of ALTCHA — invisible protection, advanced firewall, and unlimited usage across your site. Perfect for businesses, e-commerce stores, and high-traffic websites that require maximum reliability. Starting at €99 / year for 1 site (+€49 for each additional site).

Agency Plan Designed for web agencies and service providers who want to deliver ALTCHA protection to multiple client sites. Includes convenient bulk licensing for up to 50 sites per license. Priced at €999 / year for 50 sites.

Pricing for premium plans is available directly within the plugin under the Upgrade option. (Prices may vary by region.)

Get Started

Getting started with ALTCHA for WordPress is fast and simple: