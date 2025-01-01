WordPress Plugin Features

Say goodbye to spam, abuse, and frustrating CAPTCHAs.

The ALTCHA WordPress plugin protects your website with modern, invisible security — keeping bots out while letting real users in.

Unlike traditional tools, ALTCHA works entirely inside WordPress with no external services, giving you:

Full control of your data (GDPR-compliant, privacy-first)

Seamless integration with any plugin or theme

Better performance under load

Whether you run a blog, an online store, or a growing business site, ALTCHA is the easiest way to stay safe, fast, and compliant.

Request Interceptor – Works Everywhere

ALTCHA’s Request Interceptor ensures protection across all of WordPress — including plugins like WooCommerce, WPForms, Elementor, Gravity Forms and many others — without relying on fragile hooks or filters.

Here’s how it works:

It watches over form submissions and AJAX requests

When a submission happens, it runs an automatic proof-of-work check

If verified, a secure cookie is set to authorize the request

Only requests with a valid verification cookie are accepted.

The result? Reliable, plugin-agnostic protection that won’t break when your other plugins update.

Invisible Protection – Frictionless for Users

No more “click the traffic lights” puzzles.

With Invisible Protection, ALTCHA silently verifies visitors in the background — no interaction required.

Protects all forms automatically, with zero setup changes

Users won’t notice it’s there

Keeps spam out without hurting conversions

Verification in the Overlay Mode Verification in the Invisible Mode

Invisible protection is available with the Professional plan.

Under Attack Mode – Stay Online Under Pressure

Heavy bot traffic or sudden surges in real users can crash a WordPress site. ALTCHA’s Under Attack Mode keeps your site responsive and online, even under stress.

When enabled, every visitor passes through a one-time challenge page that runs a proof-of-work check. After that, a short-lived cookie keeps them verified, so their browsing is smooth and uninterrupted.

Real results: In our tests, WordPress without protection managed ~30 concurrent connections before it became unresponsive. With Under Attack Mode, the same setup handled ~150 concurrent connections — a 5x improvement — while blocking bot traffic.

Without Protection 30 connections Under Attack Activated 150 connections

Perfect for e-commerce sites, product launches, or any moment you need maximum uptime.

Analytics – See What’s Happening

ALTCHA comes with a built-in Analytics dashboard that gives you clear insight into what’s going on:

Successful verifications

Failed attempts

Blocked requests

Detailed request logs

This makes it easy to prove effectiveness, spot suspicious activity, and fine-tune your security.

Firewall – Block the Bad Actors

Keep control of who can access your site with ALTCHA’s built-in firewall:

Block by IP address

Block by country

Block by User-Agent (browser/device identifier)

Whether it’s malicious bots or persistent attackers, you can stop them before they reach your content.

Learn more about the firewall and request blocking.

Rate Limits – Stop Abuse at Scale

Define how many requests or submissions a user can make within a set time window.

Protect forms from spam floods

Prevent brute-force attempts

Keep your site responsive under load

Firewall and Rate Limiting are included in the Professional plan.

Learn more about Rate Limiting and related configuration.

Obfuscation – Keep Sensitive Data Safe

ALTCHA doesn’t just stop bots — it also protects your site’s sensitive information. With data obfuscation, you can hide email addresses, phone numbers, and other private information from automated scrapers, while still letting real users access it easily.

Protect contact details and private content

Works automatically on your site, no coding required

Seamless, invisible to visitors

This feature ensures your data stays private, reduces spam, and keeps your users safe.