ALTCHA Sentinel

ALTCHA Sentinel is a next-generation security system that stops bots and automated threats — without frustrating real users. It intelligently adapts to risks, blending advanced detection with seamless verification to keep your apps and services protected.

Sentinel works quietly in the background, using machine learning and pattern recognition to block abuse. Whether you’re defending sign-ups, forms, or APIs, it delivers robust security while maintaining a smooth and accessible experience for legitimate traffic.

Key Features

Adaptive Captcha

Serve intelligently tailored challenges that balance user experience with security, dynamically adjusting based on risk signals.

Serve intelligently tailored challenges that balance user experience with security, dynamically adjusting based on risk signals.

Automatically adjust challenge difficulty and response policies based on traffic patterns and threat levels, reducing manual configuration and maintenance.

Automatically adjust challenge difficulty and response policies based on traffic patterns and threat levels, reducing manual configuration and maintenance.

Analyzes text and contextual data using NLP and machine learning to detect spam and assign a legitimacy score, enabling automated, intelligent content moderation.

Analyzes text and contextual data using NLP and machine learning to detect spam and assign a legitimacy score, enabling automated, intelligent content moderation.

Automatically blocks malicious IPs in real time using open-source blocklists and live traffic analysis to detect abuse.

Automatically blocks malicious IPs in real time using open-source blocklists and live traffic analysis to detect abuse.

Detects phishing attempts by validating URLs against an open-source database of verified phishing sites, protecting both form submissions and inbound email traffic.

Detects phishing attempts by validating URLs against an open-source database of verified phishing sites, protecting both form submissions and inbound email traffic.

ALTCHA Sentinel’s Similarity Detection compares input text against example sets to identify patterns, detect spam or harmful content, and enforce quality standards—ideal for moderating chats, forums, and social platforms.

ALTCHA Sentinel's Similarity Detection compares input text against example sets to identify patterns, detect spam or harmful content, and enforce quality standards—ideal for moderating chats, forums, and social platforms.

Enforce flexible, context-aware rate limits at multiple layers of your application stack to prevent abuse without affecting genuine users.

Before You Start

Before getting started with Sentinel, familiarize yourself with the compliance and security framework, along with the supporting documentation:

Quick Start

Install Sentinel on your infrastructure Configure the installation Embed the JavaScript Widget into your website or app.

Open Source vs. Sentinel

ALTCHA Sentinel is an advanced system that adds an extra layer of protection on top of the core open-source functionality. While the open-source version provides basic protection using a proof-of-work mechanism, Sentinel delivers enhanced security and additional features such as Adaptive Captcha, Threat Intelligence, Classifier, Links and Redirects, and more.

Resources

