ALTCHA Sentinel Releases

RSS

1.16.0: Redis Cluster and Security Updates

Released: 2025-12-14

UPDATE RECOMMENDED due to a vulnerability in altcha-lib . See the Security Advisory. Highlights: New: Added support for Redis Cluster and Redis Sentinel deployments. Docs

Security: Updated altcha-lib to v1.4.1 , preventing possible replay attacks via salt splicing. Security Advisory.

to , preventing possible replay attacks via salt splicing. Security Advisory. Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.

Improvement: Added missing legacy time zones still in use for geo-detection.

1.15.0: Improvements and Security Updates

Released: 2025-11-16

Highlights: Improvement: Removed all telemetry data from the license “call home” request. Docs

Improvement: Enhanced the classifier’s RANDOM_CHARS logic to recognize a wider range of random sequences.

Fix: Resolved issues with Google OAuth refresh token handling.

Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.

1.14.0: Improvements and Security Updates

Released: 2025-10-26

Highlights: New: Ability to disable certain features on accounts. Docs

New: Ability to adjust the maximum PoW complexity. Docs

Fix: Rate limiters configured on API keys are now scoped under their respective API key, avoiding shared limits between keys for identically configured rate limiters.

Fix: Added missing timezones to the built-in list used for geo-location.

Fix: UI fixes and improvements related to responsiveness.

Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.

1.13.1: Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-10-13

Highlights: Security: Updated dependencies to address minor security vulnerabilities.

Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.13.0: Challenge Custom Params and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-10-05

Highlights: New: Challenge API now supports custom parameters. Docs

Improved: PostgreSQL TLS/SSL support — AWS RDS CA bundle is now built-in for easier setup. Docs

Fix: ipinfo.io with MMDB can now be enabled only when using IPINFO_IO_MMDB_DOWNLOAD_URL that includes an authorization token. Docs

that includes an authorization token. Docs Security: Updated dependencies to address minor security vulnerabilities.

1.12.0: Phishing Detection

Released: 2025-09-23

Highlights: New: Phishing URL detection in the Classifier and Email Spam Filter. Docs

New: Classifier now includes two new rules: URL_PHISHING and CONSECUTIVE_LINE_BREAKS . Docs

and . Docs New: Simple rules configuration UI for Security Groups now supports request origins.

Improved: Security Group rules now support conditions based on request origin , including wildcard matching. Docs

, including wildcard matching. Docs Improved: The verificationData property returned from POST /v1/verify now includes additional values such as the request origin and user’s timezone. Docs

property returned from now includes additional values such as the request origin and user’s timezone. Docs Improved: Request logs now include error messages for non-OK status codes.

messages for non-OK status codes. Fix: REDIS_KEY_PREFIX environment variable was not being applied.

environment variable was not being applied. Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements. Migration required: ClickHouse users must migrate the database schema to include error . Docs

1.11.0: Email Spam Filter

Released: 2025-09-09

Highlights: New: Email Spam Filter for parsing and classifying EML files. Docs

New: Request logs now include verificationId from POST /v1/verify .

from . New: Prometheus metrics now include API verification metrics. Docs

Improved: General stability and minor bug fixes across the application. Migration required: ClickHouse users must migrate the database schema to include verificationId . Docs

1.10.2: AI Rules and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-08-28

Highlights: Improvement: AI providers now allow request parameter override using AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS. Docs

Fix: X_FORWARDED_FOR_TRUSTED with IPv4 + IPv6 dual stack

Fix: CSP styles error in Safari

1.10.1: Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-08-26

Highlights: Fix: Apply a default container memory limit when one is not explicitly set.

Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.10.0: OpenTelemetry

Released: 2025-08-19

Highlights: New: OpenTelemetry support (Enterprise only). Docs

New: Added LICENSE_JSON environment variable to disable license-server verification.

environment variable to disable license-server verification. Fix: Total system memory and CPUs now correctly report the container’s limits if set.

1.9.0: PostgreSQL and Clustering

Released: 2025-08-05

This release introduces improved and simplified clustering with PostgreSQL as the primary database. Clustering is now also available in the Professional plan. Highlights: New: Support for PostgreSQL as the primary database engine, offering better performance and scalability. Docs

New: Streamlined clustering configuration for easier setup and management. Docs

Improved: General stability, minor bug fixes, and performance enhancements across the application.

1.9.1: Clustering Improvements

Released: 2025-08-05

Highlights: Improvement: Cluster monitoring now includes database and Redis health checks.

Fix: Various UI enhancements and fixes related to clustering and application configuration.

1.8.2: Performance Improvements

Released: 2025-07-23

Highlights: Improvement: Threat Intelligence reporting endpoint now returns actions and whether the limit has been reached.

Improvement: Optimized loading of Threat Intelligence data, significantly improving application start time.

Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.8.1: Threat Intelligence

Released: 2025-07-15

Highlights: New: Threat Intelligence for automatic detection and blocking of malicious IPs.

Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements. Migration required: If you previously used FIREHOL_* environment variables, review and update your configuration in the new Threat Sources section. These variables have been removed, and blocklist URLs are now managed directly through Threat Sources.

1.7.0: Filtering, IP resolvers

Released: 2025-07-02

Highlights: New: Cloudflare IP resolver using the CF-IPCountry HTTP header.

HTTP header. Improvement: Filtering and search capabilities across the application.

Improvement: IP resolvers can be combined for more comprehensive IP resolution.

Improvement: Alerts now include the API key and user-agent.

Fix: Issue with the disableRules parameter in the classifier.

parameter in the classifier. Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.6.0: Logs and Analytics

Released: 2025-06-22

Highlights: New Feature: ClickHouse integration for high-performance data storage and real-time analytics.

Improvement: Enhanced analytics dashboard now displays the total number of requests and all matched spam rules.

Improvement: More accurate language detection for very short texts.

Improvement: Minor UI enhancements, including dark mode adjustments and general bug fixes.

Fix: Issue with excluding countries from the high-risk country list.

1.5.0: General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-06-15

Highlights: New: Added environment variables to configure update schedules for data sources and IP resolvers.

Improvement: Updated Content Security Policy to support the redirect page and API documentation.

Fix: Geo-location data was not being properly recorded in request logs.

1.4.0: IPInfo Resolver and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-06-08

Highlights: New Feature: IPInfo.io IP resolver – Integrated IPInfo.io service for IP resolution.

Fix: Monitoring endpoints IP whitelist with default values causing issues with Kubernetes probes.

1.3.0: AI Security Rules

Released: 2025-06-03

Highlights: New Feature: AI Security Rules.

Fix: Improved WAV bit depth in audio challenges for better browser compatibility.

Fix: Corrected CSP policy in JSON editor to restore style loading.

Fix: Enhanced protection against replay attacks in /v1/verify/signature .

1.2.0: Enhanced Similarity Matching and Redirects

Released: 2025-05-25

Highlights: New Feature: Links and Redirects – Generate short, shareable links that show a verification challenge before redirecting to the final destination. Helps block bots and abuse before users reach protected URLs.

New Feature: Partial Similarity Matching – Identify suspicious phrases within longer text using substring-based detection.

Breaking Change: Request logs and alerts now require admin role access.

UI Improvements: General design polish and usability enhancements.

1.1.0: First Public Release

Released: 2025-05-19