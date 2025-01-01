Environment Variables

The ALTCHA Sentinel application is configured using environment variables (ENV vars).

Configuring Environment Variables

Environment variables can be set either at runtime or through the application’s administrative interface.

Setting Variables via the Application UI

The application allows you to configure environment variables through its web interface. These settings are stored in the data/.env file.

Steps:

Log in to the application. Navigate to Admin → ENV Variables. Add, edit, or remove variables as needed. Click Save to persist changes.

Caution It is recommended to restart the application after saving environment variable changes for them to take effect.

Setting Variables via Runtime Configuration

For deployments outside the UI (e.g., Docker, systemd, Kubernetes), you can configure environment variables directly through your runtime environment.

Refer to your deployment platform’s documentation for instructions on setting environment variables.

Secret Management Support

ALTCHA Sentinel supports secure handling of sensitive configuration values (like API keys or passwords) by reading values from mounted secret files. This is especially useful in containerized environments like Docker or Kubernetes.

To use a secret file, append _FILE to the environment variable name. The application will read the contents of the specified file and use it as the variable’s value.

Example:

Instead of:

Terminal window ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET = my-secret-key

Use:

Terminal window ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET_FILE = /run/secrets/ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET

Ensure that the file at /run/secrets/ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET contains only the raw secret value.

Default Required Variables

When Sentinel starts up, it checks whether the required environment variables — such as secrets — are set. If any are missing, Sentinel automatically generates random values for them and saves them to the /data/.env file on the persistent volume.

Although the auto-generated secrets are sufficient for most deployments, it’s recommended to configure them manually using secret management for better security and consistency. Alternatively, you can set the SECRET_SEED variable to cryptographically generate the required secrets from a fixed seed value.

Required variables:

ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET

CODE_CHALLENGE_SECRET

CONTEXT_DATA_KEY

EXOTDB_HMAC_SECRET

HASHING_SALT

JWT_SECRET

NODE_ID

If auto-generated secrets already exist, you’ll need to remove them from the /data/.env file — this file overrides any globally defined environment variables. You can delete the secrets directly from the file or use the Application UI to manage them.

Supported Variables

Security & Authentication

ALTCHA_HMAC_SECRET

Secret key used for ALTCHA HMAC operations such as challenge signing. Must be at least 24 characters long.

Default: auto-generated

Required: yes

Constraints: minimum length of 24 characters

APP_IP_WHITELIST

Restricts access to the application and administrative endpoints to a comma-separated list of whitelisted IP addresses or network masks.

Default: "" (no restrictions)

Example: "127.0.0.1/32,::1/128,fd00::/8" to allow only localhost

CODE_CHALLENGE_SECRET

Secret key used for signing code challenges during authentication flows. Must be at least 24 characters long.

Default: auto-generated

Required: yes

Constraints: minimum length of 24 characters

JWT_ISSUER

Issuer identifier used when generating JWT tokens.

Default: "ALTCHA_SENTINEL"

Optional

JWT_SECRET

Secret key used to sign JWT tokens. Must be at least 24 characters long.

Default: auto-generated

Required: yes

Constraints: minimum length of 24 characters

JWT_TTL

Time-to-live (TTL) for generated JWT tokens. Expressed in a human-readable duration format.

Default: "24h"

Format: e.g., "1h" , "30m" , "7d"

PASSWORD_LOGIN_ENABLED

Whether password-based login is enabled.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = enabled, "0" = disabled

PASSWORD_MIN_LENGTH

The minimum length of the user-set passwords

Default: "8"

Values: Any integer

LICENSE_JSON

License file in JSON format (provide the file contents, not the file path). The JSON file is provided as an attachment in the license purchase email. Using this option disables the call-home mechanism. Note that this variable must be updated each time the license file is updated or renewed.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

LICENSE_KEY

License key for the application.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SECRET_SEED

The secret seed value which is used to auto-generate required secrets.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Networking & Access Control

ACCESS_LOG_ANONYMIZE_IP_ADDRESS

Whether to anonymize IP addresses in access logs.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = yes, "0" = no

ACCESS_LOG_ENABLED

Whether access logging is enabled.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = enabled, "0" = disabled

ALLOWED_HOSTS

Comma-separated list of allowed hostnames. Supports wildcards like *.example.com . If empty, all hosts are accepted.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

X_FORWARDED_FOR_TRUSTED

Comma-separated list of trusted proxy IPs that are allowed to set the X-Forwarded-For header.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

BASE_URL

Base URL used for generating absolute URLs within the application (e.g., for emails or redirects).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

HTTP2_CERT

TLS certificate contents used to enable HTTP/2 support.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

HTTP2_KEY

TLS certificate private key. Must be set together with HTTP2_CERT .

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Caching

CACHE_DURATION_API_KEYS

How long to cache API keys before refreshing them.

Default: "10s"

Format: human-readable duration (e.g., "5m" , "1h" )

CACHE_DURATION_TRAINING_DATA

How long to cache training data before refreshing it.

Default: "1h"

Format: human-readable duration (e.g., "1d" )

ClickHouse

Caution ClickHouse is available only with an Enterprise license.

CLICKHOUSE_URL

The full connection URL to your ClickHouse server. Supports additional configuration parameters.

Default: ""

Example: "http://user:password@localhost:8123/db_name"

Optional

CLICKHOUSE_BATCH_INTERVAL

The maximum time (in milliseconds) the client waits before flushing the batch buffer, even if it’s not full.

Default: "1000"

Optional

CLICKHOUSE_BATCH_MAX

The maximum number of entries allowed in the batch buffer before it is flushed.

Default: "100"

Optional

CLICKHOUSE_TLS_CA

The contents of the Certificate Authority (CA) file used to verify the server’s certificate during a TLS connection.

Default: ""

Optional

CLICKHOUSE_TLS_CERT

The contents of the client TLS certificate for mutual TLS authentication.

Default: ""

Optional

CLICKHOUSE_TLS_KEY

The contents of the private key associated with the TLS certificate.

Default: ""

Optional

Database & Snapshots

DATABASE_URL

Database connection URL.

Default: "http://root:root@localhost:4080?bootstrap=1"

Optional

EXOTDB_DATABASE_ADDR

Address the embedded database server binds to.

Default: ":::4080"

Optional

EXOTDB_DATABASE_LOCATION

File path where the embedded database is stored.

Default: "./db/altcha-sentinel.db"

Optional

EXOTDB_ENCRYPTION_KEY

Encryption key for the embedded database.

Using this option is generally not recommended, as it may create obstacles for recovery and debugging. Instead, use the standard volume encryption mechanism, and utilize SNAPSHOTS_ENCRYPTION_KEY for database snapshot encryption.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional Constraints: minimum length of 24 characters

EXOTDB_HMAC_SECRET

HMAC secret for data signatures (mainly access-logs). Must be at least 24 characters long.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Constraints: minimum length of 24 characters

EXOTDB_REDIS_ADDR

Address the embedded Redis server binds to.

Default: ":::6389"

Optional

EXOTDB_REDIS_LOCATION

File path where the embedded Redis database is stored.

Default: "./db/redis.db"

Optional

EXOTDB_ROOT_PASSWORD

Root password for the embedded database.

Default: "root"

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_CRON_SCHEDULE

Cron schedule for automatic database snapshots. If empty, snapshotting is disabled.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Format: standard cron syntax (e.g., "0 2 * * *" )

SNAPSHOTS_DB_PREFIX

Prefix path for storing database snapshots in storage.

Default: "altcha-sentinel-backups/db:${iso_date()}"

Optional

Note: ${iso_date()} will be replaced with the current date in ISO format

SNAPSHOTS_ENCRYPTION_KEY

Optional encryption key for database snapshots.

Default: ""

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER

Storage provider to use for snapshots.

Default: "local"

Values: "local" , "azure" , "s3"

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR

Local directory where snapshots should be stored.

Default: "backups"

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER

Azure container name for storing snapshots.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING

Azure connection string for snapshot storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_BUCKET

AWS S3 bucket name for storing snapshots.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS access key ID for S3 snapshot storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS secret access key for S3 snapshot storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_REGION

AWS region for S3 snapshot storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT

Custom endpoint URL for S3-compatible storage (e.g., MinIO).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

PostgreSQL

POSTGRES_URL

PostgreSQL connection URL. To enable TLS/SSL, add ?sslmode=require , or ?sslmode=no-verify to skip CA verification.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Example: "postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/altcha_sentinel"

Optional

POSTGRES_CONNECT_TIMEOUT

Timeout for PostgreSQL connections in milliseconds.

Default: "3000"

Optional

POSTGRES_IDLE_TIMEOUT

Close connections after the idle timeout in milliseconds. Set to 0 to disable auto-disconnection.

Default: "10000"

Optional

POSTGRES_MAX_CONNECTIONS

Maximum number of open connections in the pool.

Default: "10"

Optional

POSTGRES_MIN_CONNECTIONS

Minimum number of open connections in the pool.

Default: "0"

Optional

POSTGRES_SSL_CA

CA certificate contents for the TLS/SSL connection.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

POSTGRES_SSL_CERT

Client certificate contents for the TLS/SSL connection.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

POSTGRES_SSL_KEY

Private key contents for the TLS/SSL connection.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Redis

When connecting to Redis or other Redis-compatible caches, choose one of the following options. Do not combine them:

REDIS_URL for single-instance Redis or serverless deployments — the most common choice.

for single-instance Redis or serverless deployments — the most common choice. REDIS_CLUSTER_URL for Redis Cluster deployments.

for Redis Cluster deployments. REDIS_SENTINEL_HOSTS for Redis Sentinel deployments.

REDIS_URL

Redis connection URL.

Default: "redis://root:root@localhost:6389"

Optional

REDIS_CLUSTER_URL

Redis Cluster only — list of connection URLs for configuration endpoints or cluster nodes (e.g. redis://... , comma-separated).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_COMMAND_TIMEOUT

Timeout for Redis commands, in milliseconds.

Default: "1000"

Optional

REDIS_CONNECT_TIMEOUT

Timeout for establishing Redis connections, in milliseconds.

Default: "3000"

Optional

REDIS_MAX_RETRIES

Maximum number of retry attempts for Redis operations.

Default: "2"

Optional

REDIS_KEY_PREFIX

Prefix applied to all Redis keys.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_SENTINEL_HOSTS

Redis Sentinel — list of Sentinel endpoints in host:port format (comma-separated).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_SENTINEL_MASTER_NAME

Redis Sentinel — name of the monitored master.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_SENTINEL_AUTH

Redis Sentinel — authentication credentials for connecting to the Sentinel endpoints.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_SENTINEL_REDIS_AUTH

Redis Sentinel — authentication credentials for connecting to Redis nodes via Sentinel.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

REDIS_SENTINEL_TLS

Redis Sentinel — TLS to Sentinel endpoints.

Default: "0"

Values: "1" = enabled, "0" = disabled

REDIS_SENTINEL_REDIS_TLS

Redis Sentinel — TLS to Redis nodes via Sentinel.

Default: "0"

Values: "1" = enabled, "0" = disabled

Rate Limiting & Protection

FLOOD_RATE_LIMIT

Rate limit for flood protection, expressed as requests per duration (e.g., "100/1m" ).

Default: "100/1m"

Format: "requests/duration" (e.g., "50/30s" )

FLOOD_RATE_LIMIT_KEY

Key used for rate limiting. Typically "ip" .

Default: "ip"

Optional

Geolocation & Risk Detection

CLOUDFLARE_IP_COUNTRY_ENABLED

If set to a truthy value, the Cloudflare’s CF-IPCountry HTTP header will be used for IP geo location.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

HIGH_RISK_COUNTRIES_EXCLUDE

Comma-separated list of country codes to exclude from high-risk classification. Refer to the Data Sources documentation for more details.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Example: "us,ru,il"

IP_API_COM_TOKEN

API token for the ip-api.com service, used for geolocation lookups.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

IPINFO_IO_TOKEN

API token for the ipinfo.io service, used for geolocation lookups.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

IPINFO_IO_LITE_ENABLED

If set to a truthy value, the Lite API endpoint ( https://api.ipinfo.io/lite ) will be used.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

IPINFO_IO_MMDB_DOWNLOAD_SCHEDULE

Specifies the CRON-style schedule for automatically downloading the ipinfo.io MMDB database. Set this value to an empty string to disable automatic downloads.

Default: "0 0 * * *"

Optional

IPINFO_IO_MMDB_DOWNLOAD_URL

URL to download the MMDB database (e.g., https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb.gz?token=... ). Required for local mode.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

IPSTACK_COM_TOKEN

API token for the ipstack.com service, used for geolocation lookups.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

IP_HEADERS_SECRET

Secret used to validate incoming IP headers.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE_SCHEDULE

Specifies the CRON-style schedule for automatically downloading the list of disposable email domains. Set this value to an empty string to disable automatic downloads.

Default: "0 0 * * *"

Optional

EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE

URL to a TXT file containing a list of disposable email domains.

Default: "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/disposable/disposable-email-domains/master/domains.txt"

Optional

MAXMIND_ACCOUNT_ID

Your MaxMind Account ID.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY

Your MaxMind License Key.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

MAXMIND_DOWNLOAD_URL

Download URL for the binary database in .tar.gz format.

Default: empty string ( "https://download.maxmind.com/geoip/databases/GeoLite2-City/download?suffix=tar.gz" )

Optional

MAXMIND_DOWNLOAD_SCHEDULE

MaxMind MMDB database update cron schedule.

Default: "0 0 * * *"

Optional

PHISHING_LIST_SCHEDULE

Specifies the CRON-style schedule for automatically downloading the list of phishing URLs. Set this value to an empty string to disable automatic downloads.

Default: "0 */12 * * *"

Optional

PHISHING_LIST_URL

URL to a CSV (TXT) file containing a list of phishing URLs.

Default: "https://data.phishtank.com/data/online-valid.csv"

Optional

Spam Handling

DELETE_SPAM_SUBMISSIONS_IN

Duration after which spam submissions are automatically deleted.

Default: "14d"

Format: human-readable duration (e.g., "7d" , "24h" )

Application Configuration

DATA_DIR

Directory where application data is stored.

Default: /data

Optional

DEFAULT_ACCOUNT_NAME

Name of the default account created on initial setup.

Default: "Default Account"

Optional

DEFAULT_ROOT_PASSWORD

Default root password for initial setup.

Default: "root"

Optional

NODE_ID

Unique identifier for this node in a cluster.

Default: auto-generated

Optional

NODE_NAME

Descriptive name for this node in a cluster.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

PORT

Port the application listens on.

Default: "8080"

Optional

USER_AGENT

The User-Agent header used for external HTTP requests.

Default: "altcha-sentinel/{version}"

Optional

TZ

Application timezone. Defaults to system timezone.

Default: system timezone

Optional

Logging

LOG_LEVEL

Application log level.

Default: "info"

Values: "debug" , "fatal" , "error" , "info" , "silent" , "trace" , "warn"

LOG_FORMAT

Log output format.

Default: "json"

Values: "json" or "plain"

REQUEST_LOGS_TTL

Time-to-live for request logs.

Default: "72h"

Format: human-readable duration (e.g., "24h" )

Monitoring

MONITORING_HTTP_CREDENTIALS

HTTP basic auth credentials for monitoring endpoints.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

MONITORING_IP_WHITELIST

Comma-separated list of IP ranges allowed to access monitoring endpoints.

Default: "10.0.0.0/8,172.16.0.0/12,192.168.0.0/16,127.0.0.1/32,::1/128,fd00::/8,100.64.0.0/10"

Optional

OpenTelemetry

Enable OpenTelemetry by configuring the OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT variable.

Caution OpenTelemetry is available only with an Enterprise license.

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT

The URL of the OpenTelemetry collector (e.g., https://localhost:4318 ).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS

Custom headers to include in OTLP requests (e.g., api-key=key,other-config-value=value ).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TIMEOUT

The timeout value for all outgoing data in milliseconds.

Default: "10000"

Optional

OTEL_SERVICE_NAME

The logical name of the service that will appear in traces and logs (defaults to altcha-sentinel ).

Default: "altcha-sentinel"

Optional

Single Sign-On (SSO)

These variables accept configuration strings for their respective identity providers. The format depends on the provider.

Caution Single Sign-On (SSO) is available only with an Enterprise license.

SSO_AZURE

Azure OIDC SSO configuration.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SSO_GOOGLE

Google OIDC SSO configuration.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SSO_KEYCLOAK

Keycloak OIDC SSO configuration.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SSO_LDAP

LDAP SSO configuration.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SSO_OKTA

Okta OIDC SSO configuration.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

SMTP / Email

EML_BODY_LIMIT

The maximum body size limit for the POST /v1/eml endpoint.

Default: 5MB ( "5MB" )

SMTP_URL

URL for the SMTP server used to send outgoing emails.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

File Storage

STORAGE_PROVIDER

Storage provider to use for file storage.

Default: "local"

Values: "local" , "azure" , "s3"

STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR

Local directory where uploaded files are stored.

Default: "uploads"

Optional

STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER

Azure container name for file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING

Azure connection string for file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_S3_BUCKET

AWS S3 bucket name for file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS access key ID for S3 file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS secret access key for S3 file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_S3_REGION

AWS region for S3 file storage.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT

Custom endpoint URL for S3-compatible file storage (e.g., MinIO).

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

AI Providers

AI_PROVIDER

The name of the AI provider.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Values: "anthropic" , "azure" , "google" , "mistral" , "ollama" , "openai"

Optional

AI_PROVIDER_MODEL

The name of the model to use.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

AI_PROVIDER_OPTIONS

Extra configuration options for the AI provider encoded as JSON.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS

Extra parameters to be sent in the API request encoded as JSON.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Threat Intelligence

THREATS_ENABLED

Whether threat intelligence is enabled.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = enabled, "0" = disabled

THREATS_BOT_LIMIT

Rate limit for threats of kind bot , optionally with an expire parameter.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

THREATS_MALICIOUS_LIMIT

Rate limit for threats of kind malicious , optionally with an expire parameter.

Default: "10/5m(expire=48h)"

Optional

THREATS_PROBE_LIMIT

Rate limit for threats of kind probe , optionally with an expire parameter.

Default: "2/5m(expire=48h)"

Optional

THREATS_PROXY_LIMIT

Rate limit for threats of kind proxy , optionally with an expire parameter.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

THREATS_TOR_LIMIT

Rate limit for threats of kind tor , optionally with an expire parameter.

Default: empty string ( "" )

Optional

Miscellaneous

ANONYMIZE_IP_ADDRESS

Whether to generally anonymize IP addresses.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = yes, "0" = no

INSPECT_ROUTE_ENABLED

Whether the route GET /v1/inspect is enabled.

Default: "1"

Values: "1" = yes, "0" = no

HASHING_SALT

Random hashing salt used for IP and EDK hashing.

CONTAINER_MEMORY_LIMIT_MB

Manual override for the application’s memory limit. If not set, the limit is automatically detected from the container configuration, or defaults to a minimum of 2 GB.

Example: "4096" (4GB)

