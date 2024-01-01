Accessible CAPTCHA

Why ALTCHA Is the Best Choice for Humans

ALTCHA is redefining CAPTCHA by making it accessible, privacy-friendly, and user-first. Traditional CAPTCHA systems like reCAPTCHA often exclude users with disabilities, frustrate users with slow or confusing challenges, and raise serious privacy concerns. ALTCHA offers a smarter, inclusive solution.

What Is an Accessible CAPTCHA?

An accessible CAPTCHA is one that verifies humans without creating barriers for people with visual, cognitive, or motor impairments. This includes:

Screen reader compatibility

Keyboard-only navigation

Minimal cognitive load

No reliance on distorted images or audio puzzles

Accessibility is not just a nice-to-have — it’s a requirement for modern, ethical web design. ALTCHA delivers on this by keeping things simple, fast, and inclusive.

Why Most CAPTCHA Systems Fail Accessibility

Popular CAPTCHA solutions often:

Show blurry or impossible-to-read images

Rely on mouse interaction or drag-and-drop tasks

Use audio challenges that are hard to hear or understand

Time out too quickly or have unclear instructions

These issues exclude millions of users and violate accessibility standards like WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines). That’s a problem—for your users and for your compliance efforts.

ALTCHA Solves These Problems

ALTCHA was built with accessibility in mind from day one. Here’s how:

Frictionless :

ALTCHA uses a simple checkbox or lightweight proof-of-work, making it usable for everyone, including screen reader users.

Keyboard-friendly :

Every interaction can be completed using a keyboard alone — no need for mouse gestures or drag-and-drop actions.

Screen reader support :

ALTCHA uses semantic HTML and ARIA attributes to ensure full compatibility with assistive technologies.

No time pressure :

Users can complete the verification at their own pace. ALTCHA doesn’t lock people out for being too slow.

Privacy built-in:

ALTCHA doesn’t track users or store personal data. It respects the rights of every visitor, including those who rely on assistive tech.

Better Accessibility, Better Business

By using an accessible CAPTCHA like ALTCHA, you’re not just doing the right thing — you’re:

Expanding your audience

Improving your SEO and page experience scores

Staying compliant with regulations like the ADA and EU accessibility laws

Creating a better experience for all users

Try ALTCHA Today

ALTCHA is open source, privacy-first, and easy to integrate into any website, form, or API.