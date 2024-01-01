10 Reasons ALTCHA Is Better

ALTCHA is a modern alternative that fixes accessibility and user frustration. If you’re looking to protect your website or app without hurting the user experience, here are 10 reasons why ALTCHA is the better choice.

1. No User Interaction Required

Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs that interrupt the flow with puzzles, ALTCHA is frictionless for most users. Legitimate humans are verified silently, while suspicious behavior triggers additional checks. That means fewer bounces and more conversions.

2. Stops Bots — Even the Smart Ones

ALTCHA doesn’t rely on easy-to-bypass visual puzzles. Instead, ALTCHA Sentinel uses advanced methods like content and user context analysis to block headless browsers, automated scripts, and even bots using machine learning.

3. Privacy-Friendly and GDPR-Compliant

No tracking. No fingerprinting. No data harvesting. ALTCHA is designed with privacy in mind — making it suitable for EU-based businesses and privacy-conscious websites.

4. Open-Source Core

ALTCHA is primarily open-source, giving you transparency and control. You can audit the code, self-host the backend, or contribute to development.

5. Lightweight and Fast

Traditional CAPTCHA scripts can add hundreds of kilobytes to your page. ALTCHA’s widget about 90% smaller than reCAPTCHA, meaning faster load times and better performance — especially on mobile.

6. Works on Forms, APIs, and More

ALTCHA isn’t just for login or sign-up pages. You can use it to protect comment sections, contact forms, feedback tools, or even API endpoints from abuse — all with minimal configuration.

7. Adaptive Security with ALTCHA Sentinel

ALTCHA’s optional add-on, Sentinel, uses real-time threat intelligence to detect bots, IP abuse, and malicious traffic. It adapts to new threats without requiring changes to your frontend.

8. Accessible and WCAG-Compliant

ALTCHA is designed to meet WCAG standards and work with assistive technologies. It minimizes barriers for users with disabilities and avoids reliance on visual or audio challenges by default.

9. Flexible and Developer-Friendly

ALTCHA offers simple integration for web developers with SDKs for various languages, APIs, and customizable rules. You control when and how challenges are presented.

10. Designed for Modern Security Challenges

CAPTCHAs were built for an earlier era of the web. ALTCHA is built for now — including AI-driven bots, serverless apps, headless browsers, and advanced spam campaigns.

Start Blocking Bots — Not Your Users

ALTCHA is the CAPTCHA alternative that doesn’t punish users just for being human. Whether you’re running a small blog or scaling a large web platform, ALTCHA helps you protect your site without compromise.

Ready to get started? Follow the integration guide.