Widget Integration
Integrating ALTCHA into your website or web app is straightforward and can be done within minutes.
The widget performs the user verification by computing the proof-of-work challenge and when used with the Sentinel, it also provides necessary UI for the optional code challenge.
Installation via NPM
Install the package:
Import it into your project:
Alternatively, download the script
Download the ALTCHA script from GitHub or use the CDN:
To integrate the widget, add the script to your website:
For optimal integration, place the script tag within the
<head> section.
Examples
Mobile
Using
<altcha-widget>
The ALTCHA widget functions as a Web Component and utilizes the browser’s internal capabilities to register a new tag
<altcha-widget>. Integrate this tag within your forms:
Configure the
challengeurl with your server’s address.
Usage with Sentinel
When using Sentinel for challenge generation, configure the widget with your Sentinel endpoint URL:
Where to find these values:
- Endpoint URL: This is your Sentinel instance’s base URL with
/v1/challengepath
- API Key: A unique key authenticating your application with Sentinel
Both values are available in your Sentinel app.
Internationalization (i18n)
ALTCHA supports 50+ languages. You can import individual language translations or a bundle that includes all of them.
To import all translations:
To import specific languages only:
Alternatively, you can import the combined bundle, which includes both the widget and all translations:
When using the CDN:
Language Detection
The widget automatically detects the language from:
- The
<html lang="...">attribute
- The user’s browser settings (
navigator.languages)
To override the language manually, use the
language attribute:
Customizing Translations
You can override default translations by updating the global
altchaI18n registry (
globalThis.altchaI18n or
window.altchaI18n):
Supported Languages
- Afrikaans (
af)
- Albanian (
sq)
- Amharic (
am)
- Arabic (
ar)
- Armenian (
hy)
- Azerbaijani (
az)
- Bengali (
bn)
- Basque (
eu)
- Belarusian (
be)
- Bosnian (
bs)
- Bulgarian (
bg)
- Catalan (
ca)
- Chinese - Simplified (
zh-cn)
- Chinese - Traditional (
zh-tw)
- Croatian (
hr)
- Czech (
cs)
- Danish (
da)
- Dutch (
nl)
- English (
en)
- Estonian (
et)
- Finnish (
fi)
- French - Canada (
fr-ca)
- French - France (
fr-fr)
- Georgian (
ka)
- German (
de)
- Greek (
el)
- Hebrew (
he)
- Hindi (
hi)
- Hungarian (
hu)
- Icelandic (
is)
- Indonesian (
id)
- Italian (
it)
- Irish (
ga)
- Japanese (
ja)
- Kazakh (
kk)
- Korean (
ko)
- Latvian (
lv)
- Lithuanian (
lt)
- Luxembourgish (
lb)
- Macedonian (
mk)
- Maltese (
mt)
- Marathi (
mr)
- Montenegrin (
me)
- Norwegian Bokmål (
nb,
no)
- Persian (
fa)
- Polish (
pl)
- Portuguese - Brazil (
pt-br)
- Portuguese - Portugal (
pt-pt)
- Romanian (
ro)
- Russian (
ru)
- Serbian (
sr)
- Slovak (
sk)
- Slovenian (
sl)
- Spanish - Spain (
es-es)
- Spanish - Latin America (
es-419)
- Swahili (
sw)
- Swedish (
sv)
- Tamil (
ta)
- Telugu (
te)
- Thai (
th)
- Turkish (
tr)
- Turkmen (
tk)
- Ukrainian (
uk)
- Urdu (
ur)
- Vietnamese (
vi)
- Yoruba (
yo)
Regional packages:
- All (
all)
- Africa (
africa)
- Americas (
americas)
- Asia (
asia)
- Europe (
europe)
Widget Customization
To tweak and adjust the widget to match your aesthetics and UI, refer to the Widget Customization guide.
Configuration
Required options (at least one is required):
- challengeurl - URL of your server to fetch the challenge from. Refer to server integration.
- challengejson - JSON-encoded challenge data. If avoiding an HTTP request to
challengeurl, provide the data here.
Additional options:
- auto: Automatically verify without user interaction (possible values:
off,
onfocus,
onload,
onsubmit).
- credentials: Whether to include credentials with the challenge request (possible values:
omit,
same-origin,
include).
- customfetch: A custom
fetchfunction for retrieving the challenge.
Accepts
url: stringand
init: RequestInitas arguments and must return a
Response.
- delay: Artificial delay in milliseconds before verification (defaults to 0).
- disableautofocus: If true, prevents the code-challenge input from automatically receiving focus on render (defaults to
false).
- expire: Challenge expiration duration in milliseconds.
- floating: Enable floating UI (possible values:
auto,
top,
bottom).
- floatinganchor: CSS selector of the “anchor” to which the floating UI will be attached (defaults to the
button[type="submit"]in the related form).
- floatingoffset: Y offset from the anchor element for the floating UI in pixels (defaults to
12).
- floatingpersist: Whether to “persist” (keep visible) the floating widget after verification (possible values:
true|
false|
focus; defaults to
false, meaning the widget will hide).
- hidefooter: Hide the footer (ALTCHA link).
- hidelogo: Hide the ALTCHA logo.
- id: The checkbox
idattribute. Useful for multiple instances of the widget on the same page.
- language: The ISO alpha-2 code of the language to use (the language file be imported from
altcha/i18n/*).
- maxnumber: Max number to iterate to (defaults to 1,000,000).
- name: Name of the hidden field containing the payload (defaults to “altcha”).
- overlay: Enables overlay UI mode (automatically sets
auto="onsubmit").
- overlaycontent: CSS selector of the HTML element to display in the overlay modal before the widget.
- strings: JSON-encoded translation strings. Refer to customization.
- refetchonexpire: Automatically re-fetch and re-validate when the challenge expires (defaults to true).
- workers: Number of workers to utilize for PoW (defaults to
navigator.hardwareConcurrency || 8, max value
16).
- workerurl: URL of the Worker script (defaults to
./worker.js, only works with
externalbuild).
Data Obfuscation options:
- obfuscated: The obfuscated data provided as a base64-encoded string (requires
altcha/obfuscationplugin). Use only without
challengeurl/
challengejson.
Development / testing options:
- debug - Print log messages in the console.
- mockerror - Causes the verification to always fail with a “mock” error.
- test - Generate
Methods
configure(options)- Configures the widget with the given options. See Configuration options above.
getConfiguration()- Returns the current configuration.
getState()- Returns the current
stateof the widget.
show()- Displays the widget (used in floating or overlay mode).
hide()- Hides the widget (used in floating or overlay mode).
reset(state?, err?)- Resets the internal
state, optionally with an error.
setState(state, err?)- Manually sets the specified
state, optionally with an error.
setFloatingAnchor(element)- Sets the anchor element for the floating UI.
verify()- Initiates the verification process.s a “mock” challenge within the widget, bypassing the request to
challengeurl.
Events
- code - Triggers when code-challenge verification is requested.
- load - Triggers when the widget loads. The exported methods become available after this event.
- sentinelverification - Triggers upon a verification with ALTCHA Sentinel.
- serververification - (Deprecated) Triggers upon a server verification (only in conjunction with
spamfilter).
- statechange - Triggers whenever an internal
statechanges.
- verified - Triggers when the challenge is verified.
Using events:
Content Security Policy (CSP)
The default Web Component bundle includes both styles and the Web Worker in a single file. To support this setup, the worker is executed from a
Blob. This requires your CSP to allow the
blob: source:
However, bundling everything into a single file may not be compatible with strict CSP configurations. For strict CSP compliance, use the modular assets provided in the
/dist_external directory, or import the
external build manually.
With this approach, the following components are included separately:
altcha/external– The Web Component without injected CSS or Web Worker.
altcha/worker– The Web Worker.
altcha/altcha.css– CSS for the widget.
This modular setup allows ALTCHA to function properly without requiring
blob: in your CSP, making it suitable for applications with strict security requirements.
For a complete example and setup guide, see the altcha-starter-csp repository.
Caveats
-
Secure context requirement
The widget utilizes the browser’s built-in subtle.crypto interface to compute solutions securely. It’s essential to note that this cryptographic interface is exclusively available in a secure context, commonly implemented through HTTPS.
The widget necessitates a secure HTTPS connection to operate. Websites served over insecure HTTP connections will not support the widget’s functionality due to the absence of the required cryptographic interface. To ensure seamless widget operation, always serve your website securely via HTTPS.
-
JavaScript dependency
The widget operates with JavaScript and relies on its execution environment to perform computation and submission functions. Consequently, JavaScript-enabled browsers are a prerequisite for users to interact successfully with the widget.
When integrating the widget into website forms, consider that users without JavaScript enabled in their browsers will be unable to utilize or submit forms protected by the widget. Ensure your audience is aware of this requirement for seamless form submission.
Bundle Size
ALTCHA’s default bundle is lightweight, combining all assets, including CSS and the JavaScript Web Worker, into a single file. When GZIPped, it totals about 30 kB, making ALTCHA’s widget about 90% smaller than reCAPTCHA.
|Distribution
|Size (GZIPped)
|ALTCHA
|30 kB
|ALTCHA with all translations
|46 kB
|Cloudflare Turnstile
|85+ kB
|hCaptcha
|250+ kB
|reCAPTCHA
|300+ kB
Accessibility
For details on WCAG compliance and accessibility best practices, see the WCAG compliance guide.
Having Troubles?
- See the troubleshooting guide.