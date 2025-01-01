LibSQL
ALTCHA Sentinel supports LibSQL-compatible databases, including Turso and Bunny.net.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Enabling LibSQL
To enable LibSQL, configure the
LIBSQL_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
Authentication
Remote LibSQL deployments typically require an authentication token. Configure the
LIBSQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable with the token provided by your LibSQL service.
For local deployments, authentication may not be required depending on your configuration.