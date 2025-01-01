WordPress Captcha Integration

ALTCHA is a next-generation, privacy-first CAPTCHA solution designed to protect your WordPress website from spam, abuse, and automated bots. With ALTCHA WordPress Captcha Plugin, you can secure your forms, comments, and login pages without tracking users or using cookies. This plugin is fully GDPR, CCPA, and ePrivacy compliant.

Why Choose ALTCHA for WordPress?

ALTCHA WordPress plugin delivers reliable, invisible protection that works across all forms, login pages, and comment sections:

Effective : Blocks 99% of spam and automated abuse.

: Blocks 99% of spam and automated abuse. Invisible for users : Frictionless protection—no puzzles, no CAPTCHAs.

: Frictionless protection—no puzzles, no CAPTCHAs. Plugin-agnostic : Universal Request Interceptor works with any form plugin.

: Universal Request Interceptor works with any form plugin. Handles heavy traffic : Under Attack Mode.

: Under Attack Mode. Stops abuse at scale : Built-in firewall and rate limiting.

: Built-in firewall and rate limiting. Privacy-first : 100% GDPR-compliant, fully accessible.

: 100% GDPR-compliant, fully accessible. Unlimited usage: No third-party services, unlimited verifications.

Explore the full list of features.

Installation

Download the plugin

Get the latest version from the ALTCHA WordPress plugin page. Upload to WordPress Go to your WordPress dashboard → Plugins → Add New → Upload Plugin.

Choose the downloaded ZIP file and click Install Now. Activate the plugin After installation, click Activate Plugin .

. ALTCHA is now ready to protect your WordPress site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is ALTCHA for WordPress v2?

ALTCHA for WordPress v2 is a premium WordPress CAPTCHA plugin that provides invisible, privacy-first spam protection. It protects your website from bots, automated abuse, and spam in comments, login forms, and contact forms — all without tracking users or using traditional CAPTCHAs.

Q: How do I install ALTCHA WordPress plugin?

Simply download the plugin, upload it via the WordPress dashboard, and activate it. No coding or backend integration is required — ALTCHA starts protecting your site immediately.

Q: Is ALTCHA GDPR-compliant and privacy-friendly?

Yes. ALTCHA is a 100% GDPR-compliant CAPTCHA solution. It doesn’t use cookies, track users, or send any data to third-party servers, making it a fully privacy-respecting WordPress spam protection plugin.

Q: Will ALTCHA affect my site’s performance?

No. ALTCHA is lightweight and optimized for speed, ensuring fast page loads while providing robust protection against spam and bots.

Q: Does ALTCHA require users to complete CAPTCHAs?

No. ALTCHA offers invisible CAPTCHA protection, providing a seamless user experience without puzzles or friction. Legitimate users won’t even notice it.

Q: Which WordPress forms does ALTCHA support?

ALTCHA works universally with all WordPress forms, including popular plugins like Contact Form 7, WPForms, Gravity Forms, and native WordPress login and registration forms.

Q: Can ALTCHA handle high traffic or attacks?

Yes. With firewall protection, rate limiting, and Under Attack Mode, ALTCHA ensures your website remains online and secure even under heavy traffic or bot attacks.

Q: Are there any limits on usage?

No. ALTCHA provides unlimited verifications. Premium Professional and Agency plans unlock advanced features like invisible protection, analytics, and priority support.

Q: How do I upgrade ALTCHA to Professional or Agency plan?

Upgrades are available directly from the WordPress plugin dashboard. Premium plans include advanced protection, unlimited usage, and professional support.

Q: Is ALTCHA accessible to all users?

Yes. ALTCHA meets WCAG accessibility standards, ensuring a fully inclusive experience for users with disabilities.

Q: Who should use ALTCHA WordPress plugin?

ALTCHA is ideal for business websites, e-commerce stores, blogs, agencies, and high-traffic WordPress sites seeking invisible, GDPR-compliant CAPTCHA and bot protection without compromising user experience.