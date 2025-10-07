ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin — Support Policy

This Support Policy (“Policy”) describes the support services provided by the Licensor to Licensees of the ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin (“Software”) who have an active subscription. This Policy is incorporated by reference into the End User License Agreement (EULA) and may be updated at the Licensor’s discretion. Continued use of support services after changes constitutes acceptance of the revised Policy.

1. SCOPE OF SUPPORT

Support services under this Policy include:

Assistance with installation and configuration of the WordPress Plugin

Guidance on usage and best practices

Troubleshooting errors or unexpected behavior

Providing bug fixes and security patches

Support does not include:

Custom feature development or modifications

On-site or remote server access

Support for non-official or modified versions of the Plugin

Assistance with unrelated WordPress plugins or hosting configuration

2. SUPPORT PLAN

Support is available under a single Support Plan.

Feature Support Plan Response Time SLA Within 48 hours Average Resolution Time Within 3 business days Security Patches Included Bug Fixes Included Communication Channels Email only Supported Languages English

Email: Click to reveal

To ensure a faster resolution, please include:

A clear description of the issue

Steps to reproduce

Screenshots or error logs (if applicable)

The Plugin version and WordPress version in use

Details about the hosting environment

4. RESPONSE AND RESOLUTION TIMES

Severity Level Description Target Response Time Target Resolution Time Critical Plugin causes site malfunction or fatal error Within 24 hours Within 1–2 days High Major feature not working as expected Within 48 hours Within 3 days Normal Minor bugs, questions, configuration help Within 3 days Within 5 days Low Cosmetic or informational requests Best-effort Best-effort

5. CUSTOMER RESPONSIBILITIES

To receive support, the Licensee must:

Maintain an active license

Use the Software in accordance with the EULA and Documentation

Provide accurate and detailed information when submitting tickets

Apply provided patches or updates promptly

6. MODIFICATIONS TO THIS POLICY

The Licensor may modify this Support Policy at any time. Updates will be published on the official website. Substantial changes will take effect at least thirty (30) days after publication unless otherwise required by law.

7. TERMINATION OF SUPPORT

Support services may be terminated:

Automatically when the subscription expires or payment fails

If the Licensee violates the EULA or this Policy

If the Licensee uses an unlicensed or modified version of the Software

For more information, visit https://altcha.org or contact support via email.

Updated October 7, 2025.