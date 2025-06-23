Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.
ALTCHA Sentinel Support Policy
This Support Policy (“Policy”) describes the support services provided by the Licensor to Licensees of ALTCHA Sentinel who have subscribed to a support plan. This Policy is incorporated by reference into the End User License Agreement (EULA) and is subject to change at the sole discretion of the Licensor. Continued use of support services after a change constitutes acceptance of the revised Policy.
1. SCOPE OF SUPPORT
Support services under this Policy are limited to:
- Installation and configuration assistance
- General usage guidance
- Troubleshooting unexpected behavior or errors
- Providing bug fixes and security patches
- Reviewing integration (if included in plan)
- Performing quarterly health checks (if included in plan)
Support does not include:
- Custom development or feature requests
- On-premises or on-site services
- Remote server access or direct access to Licensee infrastructure
- Assistance with third-party software or infrastructure
- Support for modified or unofficial versions of the Software
2. SUPPORT PLAN LEVELS
Support is provided based on the selected plan:
|Feature
|Basic Support
|Professional Support
|Enterprise Support
|Response Time SLA
|Best-effort
|Within 24 hours
|Within 4-8 hours
|Average Resolution Time
|Best-effort
|Within 1 day
|Within hours
|Security Patches
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Bug Fixes
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Integration Review
|Not Included
|Included
|Included
|Quarterly Health Checks
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Included
|Communication Channels
|Email only
|Email only
|Email + Live Chat (CET business hours)
3. CONTACTING SUPPORT
-
Email:
-
Live Chat: Available in the Enterprise Live Support plan during CET business hours (Mon–Fri, 9:00–17:00 CET)
-
Language: Support is provided in English.
To ensure fast resolution, Licensees should provide:
- Description of the issue
- Steps to reproduce
- Logs or screenshots (if applicable)
- Software version in use
- Details about the deployment environment
4. RESPONSE AND RESOLUTION TIMES
|Severity Level
|Description
|Target Response Time
|Target Resolution Time
|Critical
|Production system down or major security issue
|Per SLA based on plan
|Per SLA based on plan
|High
|Functionality severely impacted
|Per SLA based on plan
|Within 1–2 days
|Normal
|Minor bugs, questions, configuration help
|Per SLA based on plan
|Within 3 days
|Low
|Cosmetic issues, feature requests
|Best-effort
|Best-effort
5. CUSTOMER RESPONSIBILITIES
To receive support, the Licensee must:
- Maintain an active, valid license and support subscription
- Use the Software according to the EULA and Documentation
- Provide accurate information for diagnosis
- Install applicable patches or updates provided by the Licensor
- Designate authorized contacts for submitting support requests
6. MODIFICATIONS TO THIS POLICY
The Licensor may modify this Support Policy at any time. Updates will be posted to the official website. Material changes will take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after publication unless otherwise required by law.
7. TERMINATION OF SUPPORT
Support services shall terminate:
- Automatically if the Licensee’s subscription lapses or payment fails
- If the Licensee violates the EULA or this Policy
- If the Licensee uses the Software in a manner not permitted under the license
8. DEFINITIONS AND LIMITS
Integration Review
An Integration Review is a support service available to Professional and Enterprise Support Licensees. It includes a review of the initial integration of ALTCHA Sentinel to ensure correctness, compatibility, and general security alignment with the provided documentation and best practices.
- Limit: One (1) Integration Review request may be submitted per Licensee per 30-day period.
Quarterly Health Checks
Quarterly Health Checks are proactive assessments provided exclusively to Enterprise Support Licensees. These checks focus on verifying the continued health of the ALTCHA Sentinel integration, evaluating deployment security, and identifying potential configuration issues or regressions.
- Schedule: Performed up to four (4) times per calendar year, initiated either by the Licensee or as scheduled by the Licensor.
For more information, visit https://altcha.org or contact support via email.
Updated June 23, 2025