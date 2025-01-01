Turbolite

ALTCHA Sentinel supports Turbolite, an S3-backed database designed for cloud-native deployments.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Key Features

S3-backed single source of truth

No persistent volumes required; new instances automatically recover from S3

Supports multi-node deployments through leader election to ensure a single writer

Built-in encryption-at-rest support

Enabling Turbolite

To enable Turbolite, configure the TURBOLITE_URL environment variable:

TURBOLITE_URL=https://localhost/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=main

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

Encryption at Rest

Database encryption can be enabled by specifying the encryptionKey URL parameter in TURBOLITE_URL :

TURBOLITE_URL=https://localhost/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=main&encryptionKey=5e884898da28047151d0e56f8dc62927

The encryption key must be exactly 32 bytes long.

Built-in Redis Store

The built-in Redis-compatible key-value store can also use Turbolite as its storage backend, enabling persistent shared state across multiple nodes.

To enable Turbolite for the built-in KV store, configure the following environment variables:

EXOTDB_REDIS_STORAGE=turbolite TURBOLITE_REDIS_URL=https://localhost/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=redis

Leader Election

Turbolite supports only a single writer at a time. Multiple nodes writing to the same database object can corrupt the database.

To ensure that only one Sentinel instance acts as the writer in a multi-node deployment, configure the built-in S3-backed leader elector:

CLUSTER_ELECTOR_S3_URL=https://localhost/?bucket=my-bucket

In most Kubernetes and Docker deployments, the advertised HTTP and Redis addresses are detected automatically. To override them, configure:

CLUSTER_ADVERTISE_HTTP_ADDR

CLUSTER_ADVERTISE_REDIS_ADDR

Supported S3 Providers

Turbolite supports most S3-compatible object storage services.

Credentials can be provided through the standard AWS environment variables:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_REGION

Alternatively, credentials can be embedded in the URL using the username:password@host format.

AWS S3

AWS S3 Express is recommended for the lowest latency.

TURBOLITE_URL=https://s3express-euw1-az3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/?bucket=my-bucket--euw1-az3--x-s3&prefix=main

Cloudflare R2

TURBOLITE_URL=https://abcdef123.eu.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=main

Tigris

TURBOLITE_URL=https://t3.storage.dev/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=main

Garage

TURBOLITE_URL=http://localhost/?bucket=my-bucket&prefix=main

URL Parameters

Parameter Description bucket S3 bucket name. encryptionKey Optional database encryption key. Must be 32 bytes long. prefix Optional path prefix within the bucket. region AWS region. Defaults to auto for non-AWS endpoints.

Required S3 Permissions

The following S3 permissions are required: