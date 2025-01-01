PostgreSQL

ALTCHA Sentinel supports PostgreSQL 15 and later.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Enabling PostgreSQL

To enable PostgreSQL, configure the POSTGRES_URL environment variable:

POSTGRES_URL=postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/altcha_sentinel

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

PostgreSQL with TLS/SSL

To connect to PostgreSQL over TLS/SSL, add ?sslmode=require to the connection string:

postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/altcha_sentinel?sslmode=require

If certificate verification is not required, you can use ?sslmode=no-verify instead.

AWS RDS

When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default, so you only need to add ?sslmode=require to the connection string.

Custom TLS/SSL Certificates

To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:

POSTGRES_TLS_CA

POSTGRES_TLS_CERT

POSTGRES_TLS_KEY

See the environment variables documentation for details.