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Oracle
ALTCHA Sentinel supports Oracle 21c and later.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Enabling Oracle
To enable Oracle, configure the
ORACLE_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
Oracle with TLS/SSL
To connect to Oracle over TLS/SSL, configure the
ORACLE_TLS_* environment variables.
For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:
This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.
AWS RDS
When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.
For more information, see the environment variables documentation.