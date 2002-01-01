Microsoft SQL Server

ALTCHA Sentinel supports Microsoft SQL Server 2022 and later.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Note Enterprise Feature: Microsoft SQL Server integration is exclusively available with the Enterprise license plan.

Enabling Microsoft SQL Server

To enable Microsoft SQL Server, configure the MSSQL_URL environment variable:

MSSQL_URL=mssql://username:password@localhost:1433/altcha_sentinel

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

Microsoft SQL Server with TLS/SSL

To connect to Microsoft SQL Server over TLS/SSL, add ?encrypt=true to the connection string:

mssql://username:password@localhost:1433/altcha_sentinel?encrypt=true

For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:

MSSQL_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0

This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.

AWS RDS

When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.

Custom TLS/SSL Certificates

To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:

MSSQL_TLS_CA

MSSQL_TLS_CERT

MSSQL_TLS_KEY

For more information, see the environment variables documentation.