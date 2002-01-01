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Microsoft SQL Server
ALTCHA Sentinel supports Microsoft SQL Server 2022 and later.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Enabling Microsoft SQL Server
To enable Microsoft SQL Server, configure the
MSSQL_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
Microsoft SQL Server with TLS/SSL
To connect to Microsoft SQL Server over TLS/SSL, add
?encrypt=true to the connection string:
For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:
This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.
AWS RDS
When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.
Custom TLS/SSL Certificates
To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:
MSSQL_TLS_CA
MSSQL_TLS_CERT
MSSQL_TLS_KEY
For more information, see the environment variables documentation.