LibSQL

ALTCHA Sentinel supports LibSQL-compatible databases, including Turso and Bunny.net.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Enabling LibSQL

To enable LibSQL, configure the LIBSQL_URL environment variable:

LIBSQL_URL=libsql://localhost:8080

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

Authentication

Remote LibSQL deployments typically require an authentication token. Configure the LIBSQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable with the token provided by your LibSQL service.

For local deployments, authentication may not be required depending on your configuration.