Forms

Sentinel Forms provide a secure and easy way to collect submissions from websites and applications.

While you can integrate the ALTCHA Widget with a custom server integration, Sentinel Forms offer a simpler solution with additional features including file uploads, submission forwarding (proxy), and email notifications.

Create a New Form

Navigate to the Forms section in the app Click Create Form Enter a form name (e.g., “Contact Form”) Keep default values for other options Click Save to confirm

Using Forms

Sentinel Forms work with your websites and apps through a public endpoint: /v1/submit/:slug .

HTML Form Configuration

Configure your HTML form with:

method="post"

action pointing to the Sentinel endpoint

Example:

< form method = " post " action = " https://sentinel.example.com/v1/submit/... " > ... </ form >

Requirements

The ALTCHA Widget must be included within the <form> element

element Submissions without a valid ALTCHA payload will be rejected

Note: If you modify the widget’s field name, append ?altchaField=custom_name to your submission URL.

Form Settings

Access form settings by clicking the More options button (⋮) next to the form in the table.

Slug

The Slug is a unique, URL-friendly identifier for your form (e.g., contact-form ). Slugs must be unique across all accounts.

Status

Active : Form accepts submissions

: Form accepts submissions Inactive: Form rejects submissions and returns errors

Uploads

To enable file upload functionality:

Basic Configuration: Toggle to enable file uploads

Optionally set a maximum file size limit (e.g., 10MB ) Required Plugin: You must install the altcha/upload plugin

plugin View plugin documentation for installation and usage instructions

File uploads will not function without the plugin installed and properly configured.

Proxy

Forward submissions to another backend service:

Configure target URL

Preserves original POST method and Content-Type header

Forwards submissions without modification

Email Notifications

Receive email alerts for new submissions by configuring:

SMTP connection (form-specific or via ENV variables) Recipient list (multiple emails separated by commas)

SMTP Connection Format

smtp://USER:PASSWORD@smtp.example.email

Optional SMTP Parameters

Parameter Description from Sender’s email address replyTo Reply-to email address secure=true Use TLS (port 465) ignoreTLS=true Ignore server STARTTLS support requireTLS=true Force STARTTLS usage rejectUnauthorized=false Allow self-signed/invalid TLS certificates

Add parameters as query strings: