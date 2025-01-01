Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.
Configure ALTCHA Sentinel
After installing Sentinel, the next step is to configure it so your applications can connect securely.
Sentinel organizes access into four main entities:
- Security Groups – define security rules and restrictions.
- API Keys – grant access to the API, bound to a Security Group.
- Users – allow teammates to log into the Sentinel admin area.
- Accounts – optional containers for organizing data.
Quick Start Checklist
- Create a Security Group with the rules you need.
- Generate an API Key and use it in your applications.
- Add Users if teammates need admin access.
Security Groups
Security Groups are the core configuration unit in Sentinel. They define security rules that determine how requests are classified, filtered, or restricted. Every API Key must belong to a Security Group.
API Keys
API Keys are used by your applications to authenticate with Sentinel. Each API Key belongs to a Security Group and automatically inherits its security configuration.
Users
Users allow teammates to access the Sentinel administrative area. You can assign roles to control access.
Accounts
Accounts let you organize data into separate logical containers, such as different projects or customer environments. Accounts are optional, but they make it easier to keep large or multi-tenant setups structured.