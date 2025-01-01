 Pular para o conteúdo
License

ALTCHA Sentinel is a commercial product that requires a license for production use. This document explains how to configure your license key either through the application interface or via environment variables.

Purchase a License

To purchase a new ALTCHA Sentinel license, visit eu.altcha.org/license

Pricing

For current pricing information, please visit our Pricing page.

Configuring Your License Key

You can configure your license key in two ways:

Through the App

  1. Log in to the application
  2. Navigate to AdminLicense
  3. Enter your License Key
  4. Click Save

Via Environment Variable

Alternatively, you can set the LICENSE_KEY environment variable.

License Verification (Call-home)

ALTCHA Sentinel periodically verifies your license by contacting our license server at eu.altcha.org. As of version 1.15.0, no telemetry data is sent during this request. Only the following minimal details are transmitted to distinguish individual instances:

  • Application version
  • Node ID
  • Process ID

No sensitive data or application content is ever transmitted outside your environment.

Ensure that your firewall allows outbound connections to eu.altcha.org.