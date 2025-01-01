Data Sources

Sentinel utilizes publicly available data sources to maintain up-to-date threat intelligence while remaining self-hosting friendly.

Firehol IP Lists

Sentinel’s Threat Intelligence integrates with FireHOL blocklists to identify malicious IPs. For more information and configuration options, visit related documentation.

Disposable Email Domains

Sentinel detects temporary email addresses using domains from:

disposable-email-domains

Custom Configuration

Override the default source:

EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE=https://raw.githubusercontent.com/disposable-email-domains/disposable-email-domains/master/domains.txt

Data files are updated automatically based on the configured CRON-style schedule. To adjust the update frequency, set the following environment variables:

EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE_SCHEDULE (default: 0 0 * * * - every day at midnight)

Each variable controls the update schedule for its corresponding data source.

High-Risk Countries

Country List

Below is a list of high-risk countries identified based on observed levels of cyberattacks and spam activity. This includes countries such as the United States, China, and India. Sentinel will treat access from these locations as high-risk, which may trigger stricter security measures.

To avoid unnecessary restrictions for your users, you can whitelist specific country codes using the HIGH_RISK_COUNTRIES_EXCLUDE environment variable.

ISO Code Country Name ir Iran kp North Korea cu Cuba sy Syria by Belarus cd Democratic Republic of the Congo ru Russia ly Libya cf Central African Republic iq Iraq mm Myanmar (Burma) lb Lebanon so Somalia ve Venezuela zw Zimbabwe cn China sd Sudan us United States il Israel vn Vietnam in India pk Pakistan br Brazil ng Nigeria ua Ukraine

Supporting These Projects

These data sources are freely available. Consider supporting the maintainers: