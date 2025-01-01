Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.
Data Sources
Sentinel utilizes publicly available data sources to maintain up-to-date threat intelligence while remaining self-hosting friendly.
Firehol IP Lists
Sentinel’s Threat Intelligence integrates with FireHOL blocklists to identify malicious IPs. For more information and configuration options, visit related documentation.
Disposable Email Domains
Sentinel detects temporary email addresses using domains from:
Custom Configuration
Override the default source:
Automatic Updates
Data files are updated automatically based on the configured CRON-style schedule. To adjust the update frequency, set the following environment variables:
EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE_SCHEDULE(default:
0 0 * * *- every day at midnight)
Each variable controls the update schedule for its corresponding data source.
High-Risk Countries
Country List
Below is a list of high-risk countries identified based on observed levels of cyberattacks and spam activity. This includes countries such as the United States, China, and India. Sentinel will treat access from these locations as high-risk, which may trigger stricter security measures.
To avoid unnecessary restrictions for your users, you can whitelist specific country codes using the
HIGH_RISK_COUNTRIES_EXCLUDE environment variable.
|ISO Code
|Country Name
|ir
|Iran
|kp
|North Korea
|cu
|Cuba
|sy
|Syria
|by
|Belarus
|cd
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|ru
|Russia
|ly
|Libya
|cf
|Central African Republic
|iq
|Iraq
|mm
|Myanmar (Burma)
|lb
|Lebanon
|so
|Somalia
|ve
|Venezuela
|zw
|Zimbabwe
|cn
|China
|sd
|Sudan
|us
|United States
|il
|Israel
|vn
|Vietnam
|in
|India
|pk
|Pakistan
|br
|Brazil
|ng
|Nigeria
|ua
|Ukraine
Supporting These Projects
These data sources are freely available. Consider supporting the maintainers: