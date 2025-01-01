Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.
Context Override
Some features — such as AI Security Rules — require additional context to function correctly. This context can be configured in two ways:
- Statically via Security Group Rules
- Dynamically using a URL query parameter, which overrides any statically configured values
Related Resources
Encrypting Context
To securely override internal context, the data must be encrypted using a symmetric
AES cipher with a shared encryption key.
- Encode the data as JSON or URL query format.
- Encrypt the encoded data using the
AES-GCMcipher with the
CONTEXT_DATA_KEY.
- Base64 URL-safe encode both the initialization vector (IV) and the encrypted data.
- Concatenate the IV and encrypted data using a dot (
.) as the separator:
Alternatively, use the
POST /v1/context/encrypt endpoint to encrypt the data via the API.
Passing Context Data
To override context data, pass the encrypted payload as a URL query parameter. For example:
The value provided in the URL will override any context previously defined in the Security Group settings.