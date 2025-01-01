Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.
Migrating from Open-Source ALTCHA
This guide helps you migrate from the open-source version of ALTCHA to ALTCHA Sentinel, a powerful, self-hosted anti-spam protection system.
Key Differences
Both the open-source version and ALTCHA Sentinel offer the same strong guarantees around privacy and accessibility. They are fully self-hosted, with no reliance on third-party services.
The main difference is in functionality. ALTCHA Sentinel is a ready-to-use solution that includes powerful, built-in features such as:
- Adaptive CAPTCHA with code challenges
- Text classification
- IP reputation and geolocation
- Email verification
- Built-in rate limiting and more
For a detailed breakdown, see the comparison table.
Implementation Differences
Frontend:
Both versions use the same ALTCHA Widget. The only difference is the
challengeurl, which must point to your Sentinel deployment and include your API key:
Backend (Node.js example):
With Sentinel, use the
verifyServerSignature function instead of the
verifySolution function used with the open-source version:
See the server verification flow diagrams to understand the differences between Sentinel and the open-source approach.
Migration Steps
-
Deploy ALTCHA Sentinel
- Set up your Sentinel instance
-
Update the Widget Integration
- Change the
challengeurlin the
<altcha-widget>to point to your Sentinel instance with your API key
- Change the
-
Update Server-Side Verification
- Use
verifyServerSignatureto validate the payload received from the widget
- If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the
POST /v1/verify/signatureendpoint to verify the payload.
- Use
Why Migrate?
- Gain access to advanced features
- Improve protection using Adaptive CAPTCHA and Threat Intelligence
- Leverage the Classifier API and Similarity API
Troubleshooting
Need help? Check the Troubleshooting guide for common issues and solutions.