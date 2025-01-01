Bot Protection with ALTCHA Sentinel

ALTCHA Sentinel is an enterprise-grade bot protection platform built on top of the open-source ALTCHA core. It goes beyond basic proof-of-work defenses to deliver advanced, GDPR-compliant security features that help safeguard your applications from spam, abuse, and automated attacks.

Sentinel combines intelligent tools like Adaptive Captcha, data classification, threat intelligence, and more, giving your systems proactive and adaptive protection.

How To

Explore step-by-step guides for using ALTCHA Sentinel’s features: