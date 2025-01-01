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Content Security Policy (CSP)
The default Web Component bundle includes both styles and the Web Worker in a single file. To support this setup, the worker is executed from a
Blob. This requires your CSP to allow the
blob: source:
However, bundling everything into a single file may not be compatible with strict CSP configurations. For strict CSP compliance, use the modular assets provided in the
/dist_external directory, or import the
external build manually.
With this approach, the following components are included separately:
altcha/external– The Web Component without injected CSS or Web Worker.
altcha/worker– The Web Worker.
altcha/altcha.css– CSS for the widget.
This modular setup allows ALTCHA to function properly without requiring
blob: in your CSP, making it suitable for applications with strict security requirements.
For a complete example and setup guide, see the altcha-starter-csp repository.