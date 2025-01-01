Data Processing & Privacy Position (GDPR)

ALTCHA (operated by BAU Software s.r.o.) does not process customer data.

When the software is self-hosted (on-premises or private cloud), all data remains entirely within the customer’s infrastructure. During normal operation:

No personal data is transferred to our servers or other services

We do not receive or access logs, telemetry, analytics, or backups.

We do not have visibility into any data processed by the customer.

Under the GDPR:

The customer is the Data Controller — they determine how personal data is processed.

is the Data Controller — they determine how personal data is processed. ALTCHA (operated by BAU Software s.r.o.) is not a Data Processor, because we do not process any personal data on behalf of the customer.

Therefore, a Data Processing Agreement (DPA) is not legally required (GDPR Art. 4 & 28).

For customers who need documentation for internal compliance purposes, we provide a “No-Processing DPA Statement”, confirming that:

The product is fully self-hosted.

No personal data is transferred to us.

No processing relationship is created.

For managed deployments, or if temporary access is ever requested (for example, during support or troubleshooting), a separate agreement will be executed defining access scope and security controls.

Documents