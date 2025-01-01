 Pular para o conteúdo
Regulatory Compliance

ALTCHA Widget and ALTCHA Sentinel are designed to comply with strict data protection and accessibility standards by default.

Data Protection

  • GDPR - General Data Protection Regulation (EU)
  • HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (US)
  • CCPA - California Consumer Privacy Act (US)
  • PIPEDA + CPPA - Consumer Privacy Protection Act (Canada).
  • LGPD - Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (Brazil)
  • DPDPA - Digital Personal Data Protection Act (India)
  • PIPL - Personal Information Protection Law (China)

Accessibility

For detailed implementation guidance, please refer to the specific regulation documentation.