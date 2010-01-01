 Salta ai contenuti
ALTCHA for WordPress Releases

2.3.1

2.3.0

  • Removed enforcement of default actions/paths during other plugins activation to avoid overwriting user configuration
  • Fixed the enqueue order of the obfuscation script
  • Added missing legacy and less commonly used timezones for geo-detection

2.2.0

  • Introduced advanced event filtering for logs.
  • Added a new “Bot” event type to differentiate between bot and failed attempts.
  • Added request body logging for failed or bot attempts (can be enabled in Analytics settings).
  • Added “Trusted Proxies” settings to improve security with IP detection from the HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR header.

2.1.2

  • Add EventPrime plugin defaults
  • Add “Tested up to” with WP 6.9
  • Fix minor UI issues

2.1.1

  • Add WooCommerce default exclusion path !/wc-api/*
  • Fix SAPI CLI bypass

2.1.0

  • Multi-site support
  • Obfuscation shortcode (Docs)
  • Ability to hide ALTCHA menu item from the sidebar
  • Add meta tags for Git-Updater

2.0.11

  • Fix analytics timezone mismatch issues
  • Improve events table pagination

2.0.10

  • Add altcha_inject filter
  • Fix auto-updater issues

2.0.9

  • Fix: Add missing timezones for geo-location
  • UI improvements

2.0.8

  • Fix MainWP compatibility
  • Add bypass cookies

2.0.7

  • Fix translation domain notice

2.0.6

  • Fix Wordfence login issues

2.0.5

  • Add missing timezones for geo-location
  • UI improvements and fixes

2.0.4

  • Auto-apply recommended actions and paths when plugins are activated
  • Login protection is enabled by default
  • Fix login protection with paths without wildcard
  • UI improvements and fixes

2.0.3

  • UI improvements and fixes

2.0.2

  • Under Attack Mode is now disabled on excluded actions and paths
  • Default excluded paths for “Real Cookie Banner”
  • Enable debugging mode using local storage variable

2.0.1

  • Fix login issues related to “hide login” plugins

2.0.0

  • First public release