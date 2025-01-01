Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
ALTCHA Sentinel Features
ALTCHA Sentinel is designed to provide advanced, intelligent protection for web services and applications — going far beyond the capabilities of traditional CAPTCHAs or basic proof-of-work systems. Built with privacy and scalability in mind, Sentinel helps secure mission-critical systems while ensuring full compliance with data privacy regulations through self-hosting and local data residency.
Key Features
- Autopilot
Automatically adjust challenge difficulty and response policies based on traffic patterns and threat levels, reducing manual configuration and maintenance.
- Adaptive Captcha
Serve intelligently tailored challenges that balance user experience with security, dynamically adjusting based on risk signals.
- Classifier
Analyze text and contextual data using NLP and machine learning to detect spam and assign a legitimacy score, enabling automated, intelligent content moderation.
- Threat Intelligence
Automatically blocks malicious IPs in real time using open-source blocklists and live traffic analysis to detect abuse.
- IP Resolution
Reveal important details that help Sentinel determine whether the traffic is legitimate or malicious.
- Language Detection
Enables fast and accurate identification of the language used in any given text.
- Links and Redirects
Protect any URL with a verification page before redirecting users to the destination.
- Rate Limiters
Enforce flexible, context-aware rate limits at multiple layers of your application stack to prevent abuse without affecting genuine users.
- Similarity and Training Data
Compare input text against example sets to identify patterns, detect spam or harmful content, and enforce quality standards—ideal for moderating chats, forums, and social platforms.
- Email Spam Filter
Perform real-time processing and classification of inbound email messages for applications and services.