ALTCHA for WordPress is a premium security plugin designed for production environments.

Choose the plan that fits your needs:

Free

Activated automatically on installation. Includes essential protection features such as Under Attack Mode. Suitable for testing ALTCHA or securing personal sites.

Professional

Unlock the full capabilities of ALTCHA — invisible protection, advanced firewall, and unlimited usage across your site. Ideal for businesses, e-commerce, and high-traffic websites that require reliability. Starting at €189/year for 1 site (+€48 per additional site).

Lifetime

Includes all Professional features with a one-time payment for a perpetual license. Starting at €499 for 1 site (+€49 per additional site).