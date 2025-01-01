Login and Auth Protection

ALTCHA Sentinel helps protect your users and customers by intelligently detecting suspicious login attempts and preventing automated systems from accessing your application.

Features

Adaptive CAPTCHA : Provides intelligent CAPTCHA protection that effectively blocks bot log-ins while offering a seamless verification experience for legitimate users.

: Provides intelligent CAPTCHA protection that effectively blocks bot log-ins while offering a seamless verification experience for legitimate users. Rate Limiting : Implements a strict rate-limiting mechanism to control the number of registration or login attempts per device or IP address, helping prevent abuse from single sources.

: Implements a strict rate-limiting mechanism to control the number of registration or login attempts per device or IP address, helping prevent abuse from single sources. IP Geo and Reputation Check: Analyzes the user’s IP address to determine geographic location, detect known proxies or TOR exit nodes, and check against threat intelligence databases for any history of malicious activity.

Brute-Force Attack Prevention

The integrated rate-limiting feature enables you to restrict the number of requests made to your login API within a defined time window. This provides strong protection against brute-force attacks, where attackers attempt to guess credentials rapidly through repeated login requests.

Fast-Traveller Detection

ALTCHA Sentinel uses geolocation data derived from the user’s IP address or reported timezone to detect anomalies in login locations. If a user appears to have logged in from two distant locations in an unrealistic timeframe, this can indicate a potential compromise of their account.

Geographic Mismatch Detection

ALTCHA Sentinel can determine a user’s location using either their IP address or the timezone reported by their device. Since modern operating systems automatically synchronize time and set the correct timezone based on the user’s actual location, this method often provides a more accurate representation of the user’s physical position.

When the geographic location derived from the IP address does not match the location inferred from the timezone, it may indicate a suspicious login attempt. This capability helps identify potentially fraudulent access attempts.

Integration Guide

Integrating ALTCHA Sentinel into your authentication flow is simple and effective: