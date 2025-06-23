ALTCHA Sentinel Support Policy

This Support Policy (“Policy”) describes the support services provided by the Licensor to Licensees of ALTCHA Sentinel who have subscribed to a support plan. This Policy is incorporated by reference into the End User License Agreement (EULA) and is subject to change at the sole discretion of the Licensor. Continued use of support services after a change constitutes acceptance of the revised Policy.

1. SCOPE OF SUPPORT

Support services under this Policy are limited to:

Installation and configuration assistance

General usage guidance

Troubleshooting unexpected behavior or errors

Providing bug fixes and security patches

Reviewing integration (if included in plan)

Performing quarterly health checks (if included in plan)

Support does not include:

Custom development or feature requests

On-premises or on-site services

Remote server access or direct access to Licensee infrastructure

Assistance with third-party software or infrastructure

Support for modified or unofficial versions of the Software

2. SUPPORT PLAN LEVELS

Support is provided based on the selected plan:

Feature Basic Support Professional Support Enterprise Support Response Time SLA Best-effort Within 24 hours Within 4-8 hours Average Resolution Time Best-effort Within 1 day Within hours Security Patches Included Included Included Bug Fixes Included Included Included Integration Review Not Included Included Included Quarterly Health Checks Not Included Not Included Included Communication Channels Email only Email only Email + Live Chat (CET business hours)

Email : Click to reveal

Live Chat : Available in the Enterprise Live Support plan during CET business hours (Mon–Fri, 9:00–17:00 CET)

Language: Support is provided in English.

To ensure fast resolution, Licensees should provide:

Description of the issue

Steps to reproduce

Logs or screenshots (if applicable)

Software version in use

Details about the deployment environment

4. RESPONSE AND RESOLUTION TIMES

Severity Level Description Target Response Time Target Resolution Time Critical Production system down or major security issue Per SLA based on plan Per SLA based on plan High Functionality severely impacted Per SLA based on plan Within 1–2 days Normal Minor bugs, questions, configuration help Per SLA based on plan Within 3 days Low Cosmetic issues, feature requests Best-effort Best-effort

5. CUSTOMER RESPONSIBILITIES

To receive support, the Licensee must:

Maintain an active, valid license and support subscription

Use the Software according to the EULA and Documentation

Provide accurate information for diagnosis

Install applicable patches or updates provided by the Licensor

Designate authorized contacts for submitting support requests

6. MODIFICATIONS TO THIS POLICY

The Licensor may modify this Support Policy at any time. Updates will be posted to the official website. Material changes will take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after publication unless otherwise required by law.

7. TERMINATION OF SUPPORT

Support services shall terminate:

Automatically if the Licensee’s subscription lapses or payment fails

If the Licensee violates the EULA or this Policy

If the Licensee uses the Software in a manner not permitted under the license

8. DEFINITIONS AND LIMITS

Integration Review

An Integration Review is a support service available to Professional and Enterprise Support Licensees. It includes a review of the initial integration of ALTCHA Sentinel to ensure correctness, compatibility, and general security alignment with the provided documentation and best practices.

Limit: One (1) Integration Review request may be submitted per Licensee per 30-day period.

Quarterly Health Checks

Quarterly Health Checks are proactive assessments provided exclusively to Enterprise Support Licensees. These checks focus on verifying the continued health of the ALTCHA Sentinel integration, evaluating deployment security, and identifying potential configuration issues or regressions.

Schedule: Performed up to four (4) times per calendar year, initiated either by the Licensee or as scheduled by the Licensor.

For more information, visit https://altcha.org or contact support via email.

Updated June 23, 2025