SaaS vs. Sentinel

ALTCHA SaaS services hosted at eu.altcha.org/app and us.altcha.org/app will remain operational. However, users are encouraged to migrate to Sentinel, our new flagship product.

Sentinel offers several key advantages:

Enhanced data privacy and security through self-hosting

No limits on domains, verifications, or requests

Support for Adaptive Captcha

An upgraded Classifier replacing the legacy SpamFilter

Self-Hosting

We understand that self-hosting can be technically demanding. That’s why ALTCHA Sentinel includes embedded components, such as a preconfigured database, to simplify deployment—while maintaining strong security standards out of the box.

Thanks to our deployment scripts, you can get Sentinel up and running securely within minutes: