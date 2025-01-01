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Bunny.net Deployment
Bunny.net is a global CDN provider based in the EU. It offers integrated services suitable for deploying ALTCHA Sentinel with minimal operational overhead compared to traditional cloud platforms.
This guide explains how to deploy a scalable ALTCHA Sentinel cluster on Bunny.net using its built-in services, without relying on external databases.
Benefits
- All-in-one solution with competitive pricing
- Simple deployment with minimal technical overhead
- Supports clustering and autoscaling
- EU-based provider
Requirements
- Active Bunny.net account
- ALTCHA Sentinel version 1.23.0 or later
Deployment Guide
1. Create a Container
Bunny.net provides Magic Containers, designed to simplify scalable deployments.
To deploy ALTCHA Sentinel:
- Navigate to Magic Containers under Edge Platform
- Click + Add App
- Enter an application name (e.g.,
Sentinel)
- Choose Single region deployment, select a region, and click Next Step
- Click Add Container
- Select
GitHub Publicin the Registry field
- Enter
altcha-org/sentinelin the Image field
- Select the required version in the Tag field
- Click Add Endpoints (Keep only port
8080and remove any other automatically created endpoints)
- Open Environment Variables
- Add
SECRET_SEEDand set it to a securely generated random string (minimum 24 characters)
- Add
LICENSE_KEYif applicable
- Add
- Click Add Container
- Click Next Step, then Confirm and Create
2. Create a Database
Starting with Sentinel version 1.23.0, the application supports remote LibSQL databases, which are available on Bunny.net.
To create and connect a database:
- Navigate to Database under Edge Platform
- Click + Add Database
- Enter the application name (e.g.,
Sentinel)
- Select Single region deployment and choose the same region as your container
- Click Add Database
- Download the generated connection credentials
- Select Add Secrets to Magic Container App, choose your container app, and confirm
The container will automatically update and begin using the database.
Alternatively, manually configure these environment variables:
BUNNY_DATABASE_URL
BUNNY_DATABASE_AUTH_TOKEN
Standard PostgreSQL and Redis deployments are also supported but require separate infrastructure.
3. Scaling
When using the Bunny.net Database, you can run multiple application instances (replicas), as they all share the same database.
To enable scaling:
- Open your app details and navigate to Regions and Scaling
- Adjust Autoscaling per region as needed
- Optionally add additional regions
- Click Save Changes
If configured correctly, all instances will appear in the Sentinel dashboard (root account required).
Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel
After deployment, the application is available at:
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
Endpoints:
- Web Interface:
https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/
- API:
https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/v1
- API Documentation:
https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/v1/docs
To use a custom domain, configure it under Endpoints.
Upgrading Sentinel
- Open Container Settings
- Click Edit on the container
- Select the desired version in the Tag field
- Click Update Container to redeploy
Performance
While Magic Containers and the CDN provide strong performance with low latency, the LibSQL database offered by Bunny.net may become a bottleneck in more demanding deployments.
For single-instance deployments, the built-in local database provides significantly better performance, but it does not support multi-instance clustering.
If higher performance is required for multi-instance clusters, consider using PostgreSQL and Redis instead. See the clustering documentation for more details.
Estimated Costs
For small deployments with low to moderate traffic:
- Magic Containers: typically under $1 per day per instance
- Database: typically under $1 per month
- 1–2 million rows read per day
- 50,000–100,000 rows written per day
- 10–50 MB storage
Refer to official Bunny.net pricing documentation for accurate and up-to-date cost details.